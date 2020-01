Top Players in Offshore AUV & ROV Market for Oil and Gas are AUV are Subsea 7, Fugro NV, Bluen Robotics, Atlas Elektonik, Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Technologies, Birns Inc, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., DOF ASA, Stapem Oshore, Oceaneering International, Technip FMC, Deep Ocean Group, and Saipem S.p.A.

The global offshore AUV and ROV market is likely to derive growth from recent technological advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Offshore AUV and ROV MarketSize, Share and Global Trend By Product(Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) and Remotely Operated Vehicle), By Propulsion(Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System), By Application(Drilling and Well Completion Support, Construction Support, and others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will expand considerably in the coming years, with impetus from increasing investment in hydrocarbon exploration.

The exceptional services offered by autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) as well as remotely operated vehicles (ROV) have created a huge demand across the world. The excessive use of fossil fuels has led to increasing adoption of AUV and ROV among end-users across the world. The constantly rising demand for hydrocarbons has encouraged companies to focus on offshore drilling activities, in order to enhance green energy. The role of AUVs in studying sea-floors before the construction of subs-seas infrastructure has fuelled the demand for AUVs in recent years. Additionally, the incorporation of technologies such as intelligent control systems and sensor-based steering will contribute to an increase in the demand for AUVs and ROVs across the world. The report encompasses several factors that have constituted an increase in the global offshore AUV and ROV market.

Key Market Driver Technological development offers advance monitoring of oceanography

Key Market Restraint Capital intensive market

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions Are Offering Huge Growth Platforms

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions has laid the foundations for business expansions of companies operating in the global offshore AUV and ROV market. As companies are realizing the importance of adopting efficient functional concepts within an AUV and ROV utility, several companies are looking to adopt the services of other organizations who are well-versed with the related concepts. In February 2019, Stapem Offshore completed the acquisition of ROV service-based company ‘Film Ocean.’ With this acquisition, the company aims to extend its portfolio of ROV services, backed by Film Oceans’ extensive technological and innovative ROV collection. Fortune business Insights has predicted that Stapem’s latest acquisition will have a direct impact on the growth of the global offshore AUV and ROV market in the coming years. The report highlight a few of the leading mergers and acquisitions in the offshore AUV and ROV industry and gauges the impact of these MandAs on the global market.

Key Players Covered

Subsea 7

Fugro NV

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektonik

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Technologies

Birns Inc

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

DOF ASA

Stapem Offshore

Oceaneering International

Technip FMC

Deep Ocean Group

Saipem S.p.A.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Product

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Man-Portable

Large Vehicle

Light Weight Vehicle (LWV)

Heavy Weight Vehicle (HWV)

Remotely Operated Vehicle

Small Vehicle

Work-Class Vehicle

Heavy Work-Class Vehicle

High Capacity Electric Vehicle

2. By Propulsion

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

3. By Application

Drilling and Well Completion Support

Construction Support

Inspection, Repair and Maintenance Service

Subsea Engineering Services

Remote Subsea Intervention Tooling Design and Build

Others

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Hefty Budget Allocations for Submarines and Merchant Ships to Favor Growth

The report provides segmentation of the global offshore AUV and ROV market based on regional demographics. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that among all regions, North America will emerge dominant in the global market in the coming years. The increasing investment in research and development of merchant ships and submarines, aimed at exploring hydrocarbons and other oil services will favor the growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, the increasing efforts put in by developed countries such as Russia, Italy, and the UK will offer tremendous growth opportunities for the offshore AUV and ROV market companies in North America. Having said that, an increasing investment in hydrocarbon exploration in emerging countries such as China will favor the growth of the offshore AUV and ROV market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the high budget allocated towards defense sector in India and China will enable the market in Asia Pacific to increase at a considerably high CAGR in the coming years.

Major Table of Content ForOffshore AUV and ROVMarket:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Smart Mining Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

