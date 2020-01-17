On January 16, 2020, the 2019 comfortable Sichuan winter tour Tianfu tourism season - Wawu mountain ice and snow carnival was launched in the Wawu mountain scenic area of Hongya County.

During the ice and snow Carnival of Wawu mountain, Hongya, relying on the ice and snow resources of Wawu mountain, carried out a series of supporting activities, such as the wind gathering of famous artists in Wawu mountain, the "city airborne" of ice and snow in Wawu mountain, the tour performance of folk culture of Qing and Qiang people, the wedding ceremony and wedding dress photography in Wawu mountain, the ice and snow hot pot in Wawu mountain, ice and snow sketching, ice and snow photography, and the self driving tour for thousands of people.

Wawu mountain is located in Hongya County, Meishan City, the hometown of Dongpo, Sichuan Province. It is also known as the "two wonders in Sichuan" together with Emei Mountain. It can be called "the legend of Shu mountain and the heaven on earth". With a total area of 4165 hectares and a maximum altitude of 2830 meters, it has a peak platform of 11 square kilometers and is the largest and most beautiful table mountain in Asia. It is known as "a huge Noah's Ark above the clouds".

