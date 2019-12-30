A new independent 21 page research with title 'Success Case Study: Diet Coke in the US - Repositioning a tiring brand for a new generation' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions, important players/vendors. The research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022

Summary

Success Case Study: Diet Coke in the US - Repositioning a tiring brand for a new generation

Diet Coke underwent a relaunch at the start of 2018 to address years of slow decline. With a new can design, look, and flavor options, and a Millennial-focused marketing campaign, the brand reversed its decline in short order, achieving its strongest growth since 2010.

Diet soft drinks have experienced a prolonged period of stagnation and decline, both as part of the overall consumer drift away from soft drinks consumption, but also from the proliferation of newer ""zero-sugar"" variants. ""Diet"" as a claim has become less well understood in a changed marketplace, necessitating a rethink for key brands.

Scope

- Developing an accurate understanding of Millennials, the audience identified as key to rebuilding the brand, has been vital to Diet Coke's recent success.

- The brand has presented itself as relevant to Millennials' outlook and lifestyle in irreverent advertising highlighting consumption experience over diet/health claims.

- Diet Coke has showed it is possible to shift demographic focus successfully (from 1980s Baby Boomers to Millennials) without a total reformulation. Presentation, flavor options, and effective communication can work efficiently.

Companies Mentioned: Coca-Cola Company

Table of Contents

Introduction What Why Take-Outs

....Continued

