In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market: Manufacturer Detail

Cosmo Films

Treofan

Taghleef Industries

Innovia Films

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag Plastics Machinery

Propyplast SAS

Bergen Plastics

Jindal Films

In-Mold Labels films are the made up of plastic such as PP, PET, PS, etc are used in manufacturing In-mould labels (IML) with use of various printing techniques. The end-product of in-mould labelling films results in no post-labelling processes which rather save time as well as efforts. The food packaging industry is the most prominent consumer of in-mould labels films along with other industries such as beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, etc.

The key factors that drive the demand for IML label films market are its complete recyclability, “no label look” thus eliminating the requirement of glue, reduces effort as well as time in post-labelling and many other such factors. Growth in food and beverages, pharmaceutical and personal care, automobile industries coupled with increasing number of applications of In-mould labels in this industries is likely to fuel the In-mould label film market in this region during the forecast period.

The global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market by Types:

Blow Moulding

Injection Moulding

Thermoforming

In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market by Applications:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics and Personal

Automobile

Others

In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market: Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film)

1.1 Definition of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film)

1.2 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.3 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.4 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Overall Market

1.4.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film)

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film)

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film)

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film)

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film)

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue Analysis

4.3 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Regional Market Analysis

5.1 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue by Regions

5.2 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production

5.3.2 North America In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Import and Export

5.4 Europe In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production

5.4.2 Europe In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Import and Export

5.5 China In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Analysis

5.5.1 China In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production

5.5.2 China In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Import and Export

5.6 Japan In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production

5.6.2 Japan In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Import and Export

5.8 India In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Analysis

5.8.1 India In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production

5.8.2 India In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Import and Export

6 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Production by Type

6.2 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Revenue by Type

6.3 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Price by Type

7 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Consumption by Application

7.2 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2020)

8 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market

9.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.2 Europe In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.3 China In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.4 Japan In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Forecast 2020-2025

9.2.6 India In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Forecast 2020-2025

9.3 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 In-Mold Label Film (IML Label Film) Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

Many More Chapters

