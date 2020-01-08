The Electric Propulsion Satellites Market 2020 Report aims to provide all the participants and the vendors will all the details about growth factors, shortcomings, threats, and the profitable opportunities that the market will present in the near future. The report also features the revenue share, industry size, production volume, and consumption in order to gain insights about the politics to contest for gaining control of a large portion of the market share.

Electric Propulsion Satellites Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Electric Propulsion Satellites industry along with competitive landscape, Market share and revenue forecasts 2024. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means. The use of electrical power enhances the propulsive performances of the EP thrusters compared with conventional chemical thrusters. Unlike chemical systems, electric propulsion requires very little mass to accelerate a spacecraft.

The research covers the current market size of the Electric Propulsion Satellites market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

ArianeGroup

Busek Co. Inc.

SITAEL

Accion Systems Inc.

HELMET,

Scope Of The Report :

Worldwide, there are a little Electric Propulsion Satellite manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. ArianeGroup, Busek Co and SITAEL are the top there manufacturers of Electric Propulsion Satellite in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of Electric Propulsion Satellite. North America and Europe are the largest markets of Electric Propulsion Satellite currently; but the market of Electric Propulsion Satellite in China is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following years due to the growing downstream demand.The worldwide market for Electric Propulsion Satellites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 33.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 35 million US$ in 2020.This report focuses on the Electric Propulsion Satellites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.S

Report further studies the Electric Propulsion Satellites market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Electric Propulsion Satellites market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Electric Propulsion Satellites in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

