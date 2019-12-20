Radiopharmaceutical Market report delivers statistical overview on growth factors driving or restraining the market with top manufacturers forecasted till 2024.

Global "Radiopharmaceutical Market" (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

About Radiopharmaceutical

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope and Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Geographical Analysis of Radiopharmaceutical Market:

This report focuses on the Radiopharmaceutical in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Segment by Types, covers:

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

Radiopharmaceutical Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Scope of Report:

In the next few years, Radiopharmaceuticals industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The revenue proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 60%.

The worldwide market for Radiopharmaceutical is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 8120 million US$ in 2024, from 4940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Radiopharmaceutical in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

