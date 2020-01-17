The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on "Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market".

The global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size was 13.50 billion US$ in 2018 and is expected to reach 23.70 billion US$ by the end of 2025, along with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025.

Wyndham, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hyatt, Diamond Resorts, Bluegreen Vacations, Disney Vacation Club and Others...

A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership in which multiple individuals share rights to use the property, each with his or her own allotted time frame (in its most common form, this is a fixed week each year).

The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations.

As for the global Vacation Ownership industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in USA. The top three manufacturers have 44.57% revenue market share in 2017. Wyndham, which has 17.40% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Vacation Ownership industry. The manufacturers following Wyndham are Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Hilton Grand Vacations, which respectively has 14.48% and 12.69% market share globally.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Timeshares, Vacation/Travel Clubs, Fractionals and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Private, Group and Other.

Regions covered By Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Report 2019 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

