The Augmented Reality Market was valued at US$ 11.14 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 60.55 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 40.29% during the forecast period. This report spread across 295 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 129 Tables and 58 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- Sony (Japan), Oculus (US), Samsung (South Korea), Google (US), HTC (Taiwan), PTC (US), Microsoft (US), Wikitude (Austria), DAQRI (US), Zugara, (US), Blippar (UK), Osterhout Design Group (US), Magic Leap (US), Upskill (US), Continental (Germany), Visteon (US), Eon Reality (US), and Vuzix (US).

The virtual reality market was valued at USD 7.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 34.08 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.95% during the forecast period. The high penetration of HMDs in gaming and entertainment, huge investments in the VR market, advancement of technology and digitization, and availability of affordable VR devices are the major drivers of the VR market. The health concerns relating to low resolution and lack of movement and display latency and energy consumption affecting the overall performance of VR devices are the major restraints in the VR market.

The use of HMDs in the enterprises for instructions and training purposes is likely to boost the growth of HMDs in the AR market. AR smart glasses are expected to be mainly used HMDs in the augmented reality market. The major applications for VR HMDs have been gaming and entertainment, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The head-mounted devices from companies such as Sony, Oculus, HTC, Samsung, Google, TLC Alcatel, and Osterhout Design Group are already in use and have received an overwhelming response from the users.

“Virtual reality market for consumer application is expected to lead the market during the forecast period”

Virtual reality technology is used mainly for consumer applications such as gaming and entertainment. Virtual reality is used in various gaming types such as PC gaming, gaming consoles, Internet games, smart phones, and tablets. In all these game types, virtual reality is used to enhance a user’s gaming experience.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments in the AR and VR market

To strategically profile key players, comprehensively analyze their core competencies, and describe the competitive landscape of the market

To define, describe, and forecast the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market, in terms of value, on the basis of offering, device type, technology, application, and geography

To define, describe, and forecast the AR and VR market , in terms of volume, on the basis of device type

To forecast the market size for various segments with regard to 4 main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with regard to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To use the value chain analysis and market roadmaps to study the evolution and timeline of the AR and VR market

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development (RandD) in the AR and VR market

Target Audience for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market:

Raw Material and Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers

Semiconductor Foundries

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) (End-User Applications or Electronic Product Manufacturers)

Product Manufacturers

Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and OEM Technology Solution Providers

Research Organizations

Technology Standard Organizations, Forums, Alliances, and Associations

Technology Investors

Governments, Financial Institutions, and Investment Communities

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

