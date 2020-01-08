Global "Propylene Glycol Ether Market" Report (2020 - 2025) outlines the key growth factors, prospects and market phase of prime players throughout the forecast amount from 2020 to 2025.

Propylene Glycol Ether Market 2020 report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Propylene Glycol Ether Industry. This report accurately estimates market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets.

Propylene Glycol EtherMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Chang Chan Group

Manali Petrochemicals Limited

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

Propylene glycol ether is gaining traction in the market owing to its superior properties, such as faster evaporation rate, high water solubility and solvency, for a variety of resins, including acrylic, polyesters, epoxies and polyurethanes. Propylene glycol ether is increasingly being accepted among end-user industries.

Propylene glycol ethers are widely used in printing inks, coatings and cleaning applications. Moreover, propylene glycol ethers offer better viscosity reduction compared to heavier molecular weight glycol ethers. They are also being used by resin manufacturers, coating formulators and coating applicators for the manufacturing of protective coatings for application in automotive, architecture and other industries.

The global Propylene Glycol Ether market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Propylene Glycol Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propylene Glycol Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Propylene Glycol Ether in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Propylene Glycol Ether manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Propylene Glycol Ether Market Segment by Type covers:

Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (PM)

Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (DPM)

Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (TPM)

Propylene Glycol Ether Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Chemical intermediate

Solvent

Coalescing agent

Coatings

Electronics

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Propylene Glycol Ether market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Propylene Glycol Ether market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Propylene Glycol Ether market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Propylene Glycol Ether

1.1 Definition of Propylene Glycol Ether

1.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Segment by Type

1.3 Propylene Glycol Ether Segment by Applications

1.4 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Overall Market

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ether

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ether

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Propylene Glycol Ether

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ether

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Propylene Glycol Ether

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Propylene Glycol Ether Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Revenue Analysis

4.3 Propylene Glycol Ether Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Propylene Glycol Ether Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Propylene Glycol Ether Production by Regions

5.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Propylene Glycol Ether Market Analysis

5.4 Europe Propylene Glycol Ether Market Analysis

5.5 China Propylene Glycol Ether Market Analysis

5.6 Japan Propylene Glycol Ether Market Analysis

5.7 Southeast Asia Propylene Glycol Ether Market Analysis

5.8 India Propylene Glycol Ether Market Analysis

6 Propylene Glycol Ether Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Production by Type

6.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Revenue by Type

6.3 Propylene Glycol Ether Price by Type

7 Propylene Glycol Ether Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Propylene Glycol Ether Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company 1

8.1.1 Company 1 Propylene Glycol Ether Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Company 1 Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Company 1 Propylene Glycol Ether Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ether Market

9.1 Global Propylene Glycol Ether Market Trend Analysis

9.2 Propylene Glycol Ether Regional Market Trend

9.3 Propylene Glycol Ether Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Propylene Glycol Ether Market Trend (Application)and many more chapters

