New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - Dr. Zilahy, a licensed chiropractor and acupuncturist, has been practicing complementary and alternative medicine for more than three decades. He has extensive knowledge in functional neurology, orthopedics, and medicine along with acupuncture and clinical nutrition.

When it comes to natural methods, Dr. Zilahy prides himself in being "ahead of the curve." For example, in the early eighties, he was advising patients to stay away from trans-fatty acids and lowering cholesterol when a cholesterol reading of 300 was normal. In 1989, he was one of the first practitioners in the state to implement an exercise center for spinal conditions when the standard of care was bed rest.

Currently, he is the Owner of Zilahy Wellness Center in Watertown, Connecticut. There, he provides experienced, trusted, and comprehensive acupuncture, chiropractic, and nutrition care. His initial aim is to get the quickest pain or symptom relief before addressing the underlying cause of a patient's problem.

After purchasing the building next door to his chiropractic office of almost 40 years, Dr. Zilahy wondered how he and his wife, Sharon Zilahy, could join forces to bring about a more expansive wellness center. As a nutrition expert herself and a lover of spa treatments, Mrs. Zilahy cultivated a rare collection of body, skin, face, and lifestyle products to help both men and women look and feel their best. With their extensive knowledge base, a new building, and an eye for design, Refresh Beauty & Wellness Spa in Watertown was born.

The mission of Refresh Beauty & Wellness Spa is to provide new and innovative solutions to guests in the constantly evolving world of beauty. Refresh strives to address every skin and body care need in a relaxing, tranquil environment.

Among his various achievements, Dr. Zilahy was awarded "Chiropractor Of The Year" by the Connecticut Chiropractic Association. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the Waterbury Chamber's Healthcare Council and the Board of Examiners of the American Clinical Board of Nutrition. He was the first chiropractor and acupuncturist to be granted privileges at Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut.

