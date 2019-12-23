Speed Doors Market share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Global "Speed Doors Market" 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players.

About Speed Doors

Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.In North America, the Door and Access Systems Manufacturing Association (DASMA) defines high-performance doors as non-residential, powered doors, characterized by rolling, folding, sliding or swinging action, that are either high-cycle (minimum 100 cycles/day) or high-speed (minimum 20 inches(508 mm)/second), this report focuses on high-speed doors only. High strains, caused by the high operating speed (up to 4 m/s) and the frequency of openings, have to be taken into account during construction. In the same way, basic conditions like size and installation location add up to considerable requirements regarding safety and control technique.

Speed Doors Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI Doors

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax Global

TNR Doors

TMI

LLC

Dortek Ltd.

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDooor

Geographical Analysis of Speed Doors Market:

This report focuses on the Speed Doors in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Speed Doors Market Segment by Types, covers:

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Others

Speed Doors Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food and Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others

Scope of Report:

Europe ranks the first in terms of production volume of speed doors, consists 27.22% of the global market in 2015; North America and China comes the second and the third places, consists of 25.57% and 18.13% of the global market respectively in the same year.

Efaflex is the biggest manufacturer of speed doors, occupies 10.27% of the global market share in 2015; While, ASSA ABLOY, with a market share of 7.57%, comes the second; Hormann ranks the third globally. All three together consist of approximately 24.87% of the global market.

The worldwide market for Speed Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 670 million US$ in 2024, from 510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Speed Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Speed Doors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Speed Doors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Speed Doors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Speed Doors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Speed Doors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Speed Doors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Speed Doors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

No. of Speed Doors Market Report pages: 137

