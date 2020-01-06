In Benzoyl Peroxide market report, Global competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Benzoyl peroxide (BPO) is an organic compound in the peroxide family. It is white, granular, crystalline solid and it is tasteless and has faint odour of benzaldehyde. It is manufactured by using benzoyl chloride and hydrogen peroxide as basic raw material. It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or curing agents in the chemical and plastics industry.Common commercially available benzoyl Peroxide contain over powder, paste and liquid with variety of content. But this report mainly covers the 50% benzoyl peroxide powder and 50% benzoyl peroxide paste, and the volume of benzoyl peroxide is calculated by these two products.

Benzoyl Peroxide Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Akzo Nobel

United Initiators

Arkema

Chinasun Specialty Products

Taizhou Yuanda

Haixiang

Hentai

SACI

Jain and Jain

YUH TZONG

Most of the enterprises produce 50% benzoyl peroxide paste and only Akzo Nobel, United Initiators, Arkema and Chinasun Specialty Products produce 50% benzoyl peroxide powder. The production of benzoyl peroxide powder holds about 52.68% and 17.03% of total production Akzo Nobel and United Initiators, respectively in 2015.It is mainly used as polymerization initiator or curing agents in the chemical and plastics industry. Benzoyl peroxide downstream is wide and recently benzoyl peroxide has acquired increasing significance in various chemical and plastics industry, building andconstruction, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and others. Globally, the benzoyl peroxide market is mainly driven by growing demand for chemical and plastics industry, which accounts for nearly 62.48% of total downstream consumption of benzoyl peroxide in global.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, benzoyl peroxide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of benzoyl peroxide is estimated to be 12253 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.The worldwide market for Benzoyl Peroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 57 million US$ in 2024, from 49 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Benzoyl Peroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market by Types:

50% Benzoyl Peroxide Powder

50% Benzoyl Peroxide Paste

Market by Application:

Chemical and Plastics Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Benzoyl Peroxide Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Benzoyl Peroxide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Manufacturer 1

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Benzoyl Peroxide Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Benzoyl Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Manufacturer 2

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Benzoyl Peroxide Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Benzoyl Peroxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……

3 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

……..

12 Benzoyl Peroxide Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Benzoyl Peroxide Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Benzoyl Peroxide Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 Benzoyl Peroxide Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Benzoyl Peroxide Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

…….

