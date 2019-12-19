NEWS »»»
Coke Market analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.
Global “Coke Market” research report 2020 is a professional study on the current state of Coke Industry. The report serves key information about the industry, current situation and upcoming market condition, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The study reveals the market trends and the size of each separate segment within the market. The focused study uncovers the major aspects like drivers, restraints, on industry development patterns, scope, qualities, shortcomings, and openings.
The Global Coke market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of over 2% with revenue USD 23.12 billion” by 2020-2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 1.91%" by the end of 2024.
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER:
About Coke Market:
Coke Market analysis considers sales from the iron and steel industry and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of coke in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2019, the iron and steel industry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in iron and steel production will play a significant role in the iron and steel industry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global coke market report looks at factors such as rising urbanization, increasing demand for automobiles, and rise in global demand for zinc. However, stringent regulations to curb carbon pollution, declining investments in coal industry, and fluctuations in coal prices may hamper the growth of the coke industry over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics of Coke Industry:
Driver: Rise In Global Demand For Zinc
Trends: Advances In The Mining Industry
Challenges: Declining Investments In The Coal Industry
The rise in global demand for zinc
Zinc exhibits properties such as good ductility, malleability at high temperatures, corrosion resistance, abrasive resistance, castability, and room temperature mechanical characteristics. Owing to such benefits, zinc is used in various applications in several industries. Also, zinc is majorly used in the galvanization of steel and the production of alloys and batteries. Furthermore, zinc is also being used in making batteries, such as zinc-air batteries and zinc-manganese batteries. This demand for zinc will lead to the expansion of the global coke market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
Advances in mining industry
The mining industry is transforming with an increased shift to automation due to various technological developments in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics. These advancements allow mining to be carried out at unconventional locations, such as ocean beds. Also, the advent of advanced machines, such as self-driving ore trucks and robotic drills, has helped in increasing the mining activities while increasing production efficiency simultaneously. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Some Key Players of Global Coke Market Are:
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Coke market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Coke Market by means of region:
The Coke market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.
Competitive Landscape:
With the presence of several major players, the global coke market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coke manufacturers, that include ArcelorMittal SA, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Drummond Co. Inc., JSW Steel Ltd., Mechel PAO, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., OKK Koksovny AS, Shanxi Lubao Coking Group Co. Ltd., SunCoke Energy Inc., and United States Steel Corp. Also, the coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Reasons for Buying this Report:
Research Objectives of Coke Market Report:
Detailed TOC of Coke Market Report 2020-2024:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
•2.1 Preface
•2.2 Preface
•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
•Market ecosystem
•Market characteristics
•Value chain analysis
•Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
•Market definition
•Market sizing 2019
•Market outlook
•Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
•Bargaining power of buyers
•Bargaining power of suppliers
•Threat of new entrants
•Threat of substitutes
•Threat of rivalry
•Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
•Market segmentation by end-user
•Comparison by end-user
•Iron and steel industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
•Geographic segmentation
•Geographic comparison
•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Key leading countries
•Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
•Market drivers
•Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
•Development of smart cities
•Advances in mining industry
•Emergence of green steel
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
•Overview
•Landscape disruption
•Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
•Vendors covered
•Vendor classification
•Market positioning of vendors
•ArcelorMittal SA
•China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
•Drummond Co. Inc.
•JSW Steel Ltd.
•Mechel PAO
•Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
•OKK Koksovny AS
•Shanxi Lubao Coking Group Co. Ltd.
•SunCoke Energy Inc.
•United States Steel Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
•Research methodology
•List of abbreviations
•Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE
