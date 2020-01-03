Vaginal Pessary industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Global Vaginal Pessary Market Growth 2020-2024

Global "Vaginal Pessary Market" 2020 Industry Research Report

Pessary is device inserted into the vagina to support sagging organs that have dropped down (prolapsed) or to help control urine leakage. To treat POP, vaginal mesh is a medical device that is used to provide extra support when repairing weakened or damaged vaginal wall. Surgery can be done through the abdomen (transabdominal) or through the vagina (transvaginal).

The global production volume of vaginal pessary was 9305 K Units in 2016. The two regions are expected to dominate both the production and consumption of vaginal pessary in the years to come. Overall, the vaginal pessary products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The technical barriers of vaginal pessary are high, resulting in fewer manufacturing enterprises. For vaginal pessary market, the key players are CooperSurgical, MedGyn and Personal Medical Corp. The market of vaginal Pessary is more separated, with the top four players takes 37.53% of global production market share in 2016. In the past few years, the price of vaginal pessary has slightly increased and we expect the price will keep increase slightly as the growing of raw material cost. The application of vaginal pessary can be broadly classified as Stress Urinary Incontinence, Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse in terms of function. Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse is the major application of vaginal pessary which takes consumption share of 75.68% in 2016. Vaginal pessary can also replace surgery in Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse occasions. Polypropylene mesh (PPM) was never shown to be safe and effective for the treatment of Pelvic Organ Prolapse. Although PPM had been used for decades in the treatment of abdominal hernias, it was dangerous to assume that it would be fine to use in the vagina. Generally, vaginal pessary is the most safe way for Pelvic Organ Prolapse in the current situation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vaginal Pessary market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 270 million by 2024, from US$ 200 million in 2019.

Vaginal Pessarymarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

CooperSurgical

MedGyn

Personal Medical Corp

Integra LifeSciences

Panpac Medical

Medesign

Smiths Medical

Thomas Medical

Kangge Medical

Dr. Arabin

Vaginal PessaryProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Vaginal Pessary consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vaginal Pessary market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Vaginal Pessary manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global Vaginal Pessary manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Vaginal Pessary with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vaginal Pessary submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Vaginal Pessary marketis primarily split into:

Ring Pessary

Shelf Pessary

By the end users/application, Vaginal Pessary marketreport coversthe following segments:

Mild Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Severe Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

