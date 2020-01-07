Bedminster, NJ - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - January 7, 2020 - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the elevation by the Board of Directors of Maureen E. Hemhauser to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer and Head of Compliance at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In her current role, Ms. Hemhauser is responsible for administering the Bank's Enterprise Risk Management Program and overseeing the Bank's Regulatory Compliance, Bank Secrecy Act, OFAC and Anti-Money Laundering programs.

http://newmediawire.s3.amazonaws.com/5e14e9705e7de90004d90c3c_1 A financial services professional with 30 years of experience in the industry, Ms. Hemhauser was Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank since February 2015. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, she served as Senior Compliance Manager at FIS Global for established and de novo financial institutions throughout New Jersey and New York. She was also responsible for conducting monitoring reviews of all consumer compliance and CRA regulations, BSA risk assessments, BSA audits and BSA and Fair Lending training for boards of directors. She previously served at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as a Financial Institution Examiner and Supervisory Review Examiner in the FDIC's New York Regional Office, where she was responsible for the management of bank regulatory and CRA examination caseloads of over 90 financial institutions in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.

Ms. Hemhauser holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.93 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $7.0 billion as of September 30, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com (http://www.pgbank.com/) and www.peapackprivate.com (http://nmw.bz/LPaL) for more information.

