Top Players in Battery Material Market are Targray, Nichia Corporation, Nei Corporation, American Elements, Basf, Vrinda Li-ion Batteries, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd, Pyrotek, Lionano, Energyville, Umicore, Johnson Matthey, Semyung, TCI - Tokyo Chemical Industry and Sigma-Aldrich

The global battery material market is projected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to the setting up of new and independent battery manufacturing facilities in various corners of the world. Fortune Business Insights in their report titled, “Battery Material Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Anode, Cathode, Electrolyte, Separator, Additives, Binders, Foils), By Type (Primary Battery, Secondary Battery), By End-User (Transportation, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” predicts such innovations to bode well for the overall market growth.

The report is based on a thorough analysis of the battery material market with prime emphasis on the growth drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities. It also lists some of the significant players functioning in the market and the key strategies adopted by them to strengthen their foothold in the market competition.

As per current battery material market trends, the report segments the market into component, type, end-user, and geography. Based on Component, the market is classified into anode, cathode, electrolyte, separator, additives, binders, foils, and others. These are further categorized accordingly. With respect to type, the market is bifurcated into secondary and primary battery. Based on end-user, the market is grouped into transportation, consumer goods, industrial, and others wherein each sub-category is further classified.

“Rise in Demand for Smart Devices to Promote Market Growth”

The rise in the use of gadgets running on the battery is a major factor fueling the demand for battery materials in the market. Currently, a vast majority of applications use rechargeable secondary batteries, as they are capable of providing power to portable electronic devices such as mobile phones, and similar gadgets. On the other hand, battery materials are utilized for storing the grid on a large scale.

Other factors boosting the battery material market include increasing demand for smart devices and other consumer-based electronics and the rise in demand for lithium-ion technology, especially in the renewable energy industry. Besides this, the surge in production of PHEV, Ev, and Hev is further expected to help accelerate the demand for lithium-ion batteries. This is further anticipated to promote the market in the long run.

On the negative side, strict regulations imposed on the safety of the lead-acid batteries may cause hindrance to the overall growth of the market. In addition to that, inadequate battery charging infrastructure may also pose a challenge to the battery material companies for their growth, development, and survival in the market competition.

Nevertheless, innovations and technological advancement in the lithium-ion battery materials segment is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the forecast period.

“Increase in Production of Renewable Energy will Boost Market in North America and Europe”

As per Fortune Business Insights, the battery material market is geographically categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the market is anticipated to be dominated by North America on account of the presence of robust battery material research infrastructure in modern edge battery technology. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness remarkable growth on account of rapid up-gradation and modernization of rail networks in China and India. This is further anticipated to boost the regional markets. The Europe market is also expected to grow remarkably on account of the developing rail networks in the region. The rise in production and storage of renewable energy is prognosticated to stimulate the battery material market in North America and Europe.

