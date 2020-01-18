All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this AI in Agriculture report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user-friendly.

The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% forecast to 2025.

Some of the major players in global AI in agriculture market are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere and Company, Granular, aWhere, The Climate Corporation¸ Agribotix LLC, Tule Technologies, Prospera, Mavrx Inc., Cropx, Harvest Croo, Farmbot, Trace Genomics, Spensa Technologies Inc., Resson, Vision Robotics and Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others.

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS

Rising demand for agricultural production

Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques

Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques

Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms

