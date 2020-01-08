Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market report 2020 scrutinizes the business by a thorough analysis of market dynamics, size, current trends, problems, challenges, competition analysis, and businesses, Forecasts to 2023

Global "Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Oil and Gas Water Management Services market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Report are:

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes

a GE Company

Ovivo Inc

Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Aquatech

Layne

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Schlumberger Ltd

Fountain Quail Energy Services

Water management is an integral part of the upstream and downstream oil and gas industry. The water quality, treatment technologies and its reuse, and recycle applications widely vary according to the type of water resources. Due to stringent government regulation and the necessity of minimizing the environmental impact of wastewater disposal, the water management services are mandatory for oil and gas exploration and production activity, as well as oil and gas processing activity in the downstream industry.

Growing Upstream Oil and Gas Activity - Drives the Market

Owing to the oil price crisis as of 2014-16, the expenditure in the upstream oil and gas industry dropped by about 60%. However, oil prices stabilized during 2016-17, as a result of which the oil and gas production activity experienced a substantial growth. The capital expenditure in the upstream oil and gas industry was estimated to register a significant growth rate of 25% during 2016-17. The growing upstream oil and gas activity is expected to drive the global water management services market. Factors such as technological advancements, stringent government regulations, and growing hydraulic fracturing activity, is also expected to drive the global water management services market in the oil and gas industry. The high cost associated with water management services and lower for the longer oil price scenario are expected to restrain the market growth.

North America to Lead the Market

Over 80% of the global hydraulic fracturing activity takes place in this region. The hydraulic fracturing process involves a large amount of water injection and, hence, water management services are essential in this process to minimize the environmental impact. Owing to a large share of oil and gas production and hydraulic fracturing activity, North America is a market leader in the global oil and gas water management services market. This region is expected to experience a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a positive outlook in the United States and Canada. The United States is expected to experience a substantial growth in oil and gas activity, owing to increasing level of production from Permian basin of Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. Canada, with stability in oil prices, is expected to experience increase in investments in the oil and gas industry, allowing private players to explore some of its most prominent oil sand reserves.

Growing Investments in Upstream and Downstream Sector in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government has planned to invest on up scaling the production of hydrocarbons and maintain the dominance in the global oil and gas business. Moreover, this country has invested, heavily, in the downstream infrastructure. Therefore, the water management services market in upstream and midstream industry in the country is expected to register a substantial growth rate, during the forecast period.

Notable Developments in the Market

January 2018: The US Interior Department announced that it will allow drilling in nearly all US continental waters. This is the single largest expansion of offshore oil and gas leasing by the federal government in the history of the United States.

Reasons to Purchase the Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Report:

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.5 Competitive Rivalry

6. Value Chain Analysis

7. Global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Analysis, by Geography (Introduction, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Rest of North America

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 Australia

7.2.2 China

7.2.3 India

7.2.4 Indonesia

7.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Russia

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Norway

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 Iran

7.4.3 Qatar

7.4.4 Egypt

7.4.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Venezuela

7.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Global Oil and Gas Water Management Services Market Analysis, by Services (Introduction, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 Water Disposal Services

8.2 Water Hauling Services

8.3 Produced Water Treatment Services

8.4 Others (Environmental Monitoring, Water Storage, etc.)

9. Key Company Profiles* (Overview, Products and Services, Financials**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

9.1 Halliburton Company

9.2 Baker Hughes, a GE Company

9.3 Ovivo Inc.

9.4 Nuverra Environmental Solutions

9.5 Aquatech

9.6 Layne

9.7 Veolia Environment SA

9.8 Schlumberger Ltd

9.9 Fountain Quail Energy Services

*List is not exhaustive

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

11. Appendix

11.1 Disclaimer

** Subjected to availability in public domain

