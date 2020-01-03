Parking management refers to strategies that result in more efficient use of parking resources. Moreover, parking management can significantly reduce the number of parking spaces required in a particular situation, providing environmental, social, and economic benefits. Growing focus on seamless traffic flow and reduction in fuel consumption is one of the key factor driving the growth of the market. Based on the parking site, the market has been bifurcated into Off-street parking and On-street parking.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Parking Management Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Parking Management Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Parking Management. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Conduent (United States) ,Indigo Group (France) ,Amano (United States) ,Swarco (Australia),Q-Free (Norway) ,Streetline (A Kapsch Company) (United States),T2 Systems (United States) ,Skidata (Austria),Flowbird Group (France) ,Inrix (United States),Flashparking (United States) ,Chetu (United States),Parkmobile (United States) ,Passport Inc. (United States) ,Spothero (United States),Tiba Parking (United States) ,Urbiotica (Spain),Smart Parking (Australia) ,SAP (Germany),Siemens (Germany)

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Parking Management market may see a growth rate of 8%

The Global Parking Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions {Parking Guidance Solution, Parking Reservation Management, Parking Permit Management, Parking Enforcement Management, Parking Access and Revenue Control, Parking Security and Surveillance, Parking Analytics, Services {Professional services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Managed services}), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Parking Site (Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking)

Market Trends:

The Need for Parking Apps

Surging Demand for Energy Efficient, Sustainable and Green Solutions

Parking Access Control

Market Challenges:

High Implementation Cost

Rapid Technological Changes

Market Drivers:

Growing Focus on Seamless Traffic Flow and Reduction in Fuel Consumption

Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT Technologies

The proliferation of Mobile and Smartphones

Increasing Motor Vehicle Sales Driving the Demand for Parking Spaces

Market Restraints:

Complexity in System Integration

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

