Hops Market 2020 Global research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis. Hops Market by top manufacturers, type and application, with sales market share and growth rate Forecasts till 2024

Global “Hops Market”2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects. Thehops market analysis considers sales from both aroma hops and bitter hops types. Our study also finds the sales of hops in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the aroma hops segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising demand for craft beer will play a significant role in the aroma hops segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hops market report looks at factors such as high demand from the brewing industry, increasing hop acreage, and increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries. However, stringent regulations, high cost of production, and climatic requirements leading to concentrated production in the US and Europe may hamper the growth of the hops industry over the forecast period.

The global Hops market is valued at USD 231.9 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.34% during 2020-2024. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hops market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

The Hops Market report also focuses on some of the key growth prospect, including new product launches, MandA, RandD, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key players functioning in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale. Analysts forecast the Global Hops market to grow at the Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Increasing emphasis on dual-purpose hops.Dual-purpose hops have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Dual-purpose hops are majorly used in the brewing industry, catering to the huge demand from manufacturers of craft beers across the globe. Dual-purpose hop varieties, such as Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, Hallertau Blanc, Mosaic, and Perle, have qualities of both aroma and bitter hops. Amarillo hops are widely used in ales and IPAs craft beer for their citrus nature and a flowery, grapefruit-like aroma with medium bittering value. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

List of theTop Key Playersof Hops Market:

BarthHaas GmbH and Co KG

Bintani Australia Pty Ltd

Charles Faram Ltd

Hildegard Eisemann KG

Indie Hops

Kalsec Inc

New Zealand Hops Ltd

Steiner Hops Ltd

and Yakima Chief Hops LLC

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Hops industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Hops systems. Hops market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Hops market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Hops market operators) orders for the Hops market.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing applications of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries Hops have anti-carcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. They are also rich in antioxidants and are used in the treatment of diabetes. With the increase in risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure, people are adopting healthy diets and are making a strong demand for products that have medicinal properties. This has also increased the use of hops in the pharmaceutical industry. They are used to manufacture drugs for the treatment of sleep disorders, nervousness, and anxiety. Hops are also used as a replacement for antibiotics and are used in beet sugar processing, animal feed, and production of ethanol and several processed foods due to their antibiotic properties. Thus, the increased use of hops in pharmaceuticals and processed food industries will lead to the expansion of the global hops market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Global Hops Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 129 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Hops Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Hops market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Research Objectives Of Hops Market Report:

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Hops Market.

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global hops market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hops manufacturers, that include BarthHaas GmbH and Co. KG, Bintani Australia Pty. Ltd., Charles Faram Ltd., Hildegard Eisemann KG, Indie Hops, Kalsec Inc., New Zealand Hops Ltd., Steiner Hops Ltd., and Yakima Chief Hops LLC. Also, the hops market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Hops market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Hops products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Hops region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Hops growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Hops market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Hops market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Hops market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Hops suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Hops product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Hops market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Hops market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Hops market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Hops market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Hops market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Hops market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Hops market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Hops market by offline distribution channel

Global Hops market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Hops market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed sports merchandise market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed sports merchandise market in Americas

Licensed sports merchandise market in EMEA

Licensed sports merchandise market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

