This report studies the global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market, analyzes and researches the Epoxy Novolac Resins status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Global "Epoxy Novolac Resins Market" report 2020 highlights key points of industry which includes market share and size of Epoxy Novolac Resins industry in upcoming years.

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Analysis:

Phenolic epoxy resin is also known as F-type epoxy resin. In an acidic medium, phenol is reacted with formaldehyde to obtain a novolac resin, which is then obtained by polycondensation of excess propylene oxide in the presence of sodium hydroxide. The epoxy group has high epoxy resin content, high viscosity, high crosslink density of the product after curing, and the fiber reinforced plastic has good physical and mechanical properties. Heat resistance is higher than E type epoxy resin. Mainly used in the production of various structural parts, electrical components and so on.

The phenolic epoxy resin is obtained by reacting a linear phenolic resin (Novolac) with epichlorohydrin as a raw material in the presence of NaOH.

The global Epoxy Novolac Resins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Epoxy Novolac Resins Market:

Huntsman Corporation

Hexion

Sinopec

Nan Ya

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Miller-Stephenson Chemicals

Olin

CVC

Dow Chemical

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Arnette Polymers

Atul Ltd

EMS-GRILTECH

Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.

Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Size by Type:

Liquid Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins

Low Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

High Viscosity Epoxy Novolac Resins

Other

Epoxy Novolac Resins Market size by Applications:

CCL

High Temperature Resistant Adhesive

Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Resin

PCB Ink

Coating

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Epoxy Novolac Resins are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe:UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America:USA, Canada

South and Central America:Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa:South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific:Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Epoxy Novolac Resins Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Size

2.1.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Epoxy Novolac Resins Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Regions



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.2.2 Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.3 Epoxy Novolac Resins Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Epoxy Novolac Resins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Novolac Resins Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Novolac Resins Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Product

4.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Product

4.3 Epoxy Novolac Resins Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Breakdown Data by End User



6 North America

6.1 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins by Countries

6.1.1 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins by Product

6.3 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins by End User



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins by Product

7.3 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins by End User



8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins by End User



9 Central and South America

9.1 Central and South America Epoxy Novolac Resins by Countries

9.1.1 Central and South America Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central and South America Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central and South America Epoxy Novolac Resins by Product

9.3 Central and South America Epoxy Novolac Resins by End User



10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins by End User

11 Company Profiles



12 Future Forecast

12.1 Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.1.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.2 Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.2.2 Global Epoxy Novolac Resins Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.3 Epoxy Novolac Resins Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Epoxy Novolac Resins Forecast

12.5 Europe Epoxy Novolac Resins Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Epoxy Novolac Resins Forecast

12.7 Central and South America Epoxy Novolac Resins Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Novolac Resins Forecast



13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Epoxy Novolac Resins Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Continued…

