The Game Engines Market research study includes significant data and also forecasts up to 2026 of the global market

A game engine is a software framework designed for the creation and development of video games. Developers use them to create games for consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

Game Engines is mainly used for two applications: PC Games (Desktops, laptops), Mobile Games (Smart phones, PS devices, tablets, etc.), TV Games and Other Games. And PC Games was the most widely used area which took up about 56% of the global total in 2016. And Mobile game is the fast growing market in the world, especially in China where led by Tencent and Netease, etc.

Game Engines can be classified into 3D (includes VR, AR), 2.5D (2D and 3D blended), 2D. There are few 2.5D engines and 2D is usually free, e.g. Cocos2d. The revenue market of 3D game engines took up more than 90% of the global market in 2016. The most type of game engines are written by C++.

The global Game Engines average price is influenced by the global trend. Complete software is usually 0 USDs to 200 USD per month from abroad vendors, if you want to buy new Game Engines. Some of the developers also get money by a smaller share of the game publishers’ revenue, such as 5%, 30%, etc. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future.

Europe and USA are the two largest consumption countries of Game Engines in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. European and USA’s market respectively took up about 29% the global market in 2016, while Japan and Korea are about 13%, and China is followed with the share about 4% as Chinese game developers usually use free game engines.

USA, Germany, China, UK and Japan are now the key developers of Game Engines. There are some vendors with paid engines, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the free engines. And the high quality engines are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve , YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs (Organization) and Silicon Studio are the key suppliers in the global Game Engines market. Top 10 took up about 80% of the global market in 2016. Free engines took up more than 80% of the Chinese market. Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve Sony and Amazon which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

In 2019, the global Game Engines market size was US$ 2262.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5337.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Game Engines market is segmented into 3D Game Engines, 2.5D Game Engines, 2D Game Engines, etc.

Segment by Application, the Game Engines market is segmented into PC Games, Mobile Games, TV Games, Other Games, etc.

The key regions covered in the Game Engines market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors include Unity Technologies, Epic Games, Chukong Tech, Crytek, Valve, YoYo Games, The Game Creators, Marmalade Tech, Idea Fabrik, Leadwerks Software, Sony, Amazon, GameSalad, Scirra, Corona Labs (Organization), Silicon Studio, Garage Games, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation, The OGRE Team (Organization), Godot Engine (Community developed), Mario Zechner (Personal), etc.

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs (Organization)

Silicon Studio

Garage Games

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation

The OGRE Team (Organization)

Godot Engine (Community developed)

Mario Zechner (Personal)

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

