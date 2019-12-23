NEWS »»»
Global Anatomic Pathology Market By Product & Service (Instrument, Consumables, Antibodies, Others), End User (Pathology Labs, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development, Other Applications), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global Anatomic Pathology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.66 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Incidence of Cancer.
To flourish in the global market place, choosing a global market research report which includes market analysis based on regional and global level is imperative. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. What is more, the anatomic pathology market research report deeply analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all industry aspects of medical device industry. Anatomic pathology report is also useful when launching a new product or expanding the business regionally or globally.
Global anatomic pathology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anatomic pathology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anatomic pathology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Netherlands), Leica Microsystems(Germany), Digipath, Inc.(U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Danaher(U.S.)., Angsana Molecular and Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.(U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Sakura Tech (Singapore), BioGenex, Bio SB (U.S.), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), Nikon Corporation(Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc.(U.S.), Definiens (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation(U.S.), Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.(U.S.), Tecan Trading AG(Switzerland), RareCyte, Inc.(U.S.), Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd. (U.K.), Enzo Biochem Inc. (U.S.), and Epic Sciences (U.S.) among others.
By Product and Service
(Instrument, Consumables, Antibodies, Others),
End User
(Pathology Labs, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others),
Application
(Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Other Applications),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
