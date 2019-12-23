Global Anatomic Pathology Market By Product & Service (Instrument, Consumables, Antibodies, Others), End User (Pathology Labs, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development, Other Applications), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Anatomic Pathology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.66 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing Incidence of Cancer.

To flourish in the global market place, choosing a global market research report which includes market analysis based on regional and global level is imperative. With the comprehensive analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. What is more, the anatomic pathology market research report deeply analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all industry aspects of medical device industry. Anatomic pathology report is also useful when launching a new product or expanding the business regionally or globally.

Competitive Analysis: Global Anatomic Pathology Market

Global anatomic pathology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anatomic pathology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anatomic pathology market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V.( Netherlands), Leica Microsystems(Germany), Digipath, Inc.(U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Danaher(U.S.)., Angsana Molecular and Diagnostics Laboratory Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.(U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Sakura Tech (Singapore), BioGenex, Bio SB (U.S.), NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), Nikon Corporation(Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc.(U.S.), Definiens (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation(U.S.), Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.(U.S.), Tecan Trading AG(Switzerland), RareCyte, Inc.(U.S.), Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd. (U.K.), Enzo Biochem Inc. (U.S.), and Epic Sciences (U.S.) among others.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Segmentation:Global Anatomic Pathology Market

By Product and Service

(Instrument, Consumables, Antibodies, Others),

End User

(Pathology Labs, Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others),

Application

(Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, Other Applications),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidence of cancer is in the world is working as a driver for the industry

Emerging technology in medical devices is a driver for the industry

Market Restraints:

The high degree of consolidation in the industry is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

The imposition of excise duty by the U.S. Government



