Global Biopsy Devices Market report has been produced with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the Medical Devices industry. The report can be used by both established and new players in the industry for a complete understanding of the market. Besides, this document also includes historic data, present and future market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
The scope of this Biopsy Devices Market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.
Global Biopsy Devices Market By Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Procedure Trays, Localization Wires, Other Products), Application (Breast Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Colorectal Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Other Applications), Guidance Technique (Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, Mri-Guided Biopsy, Other Guidance Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis:Global Biopsy Devices Market
Global biopsy devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing incidents of cancer and increasing government initiatives.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global biopsy devices market are BD, Cook Group, Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, STERYLAB S.r.l., DTR Medical Ltd, EndoMed Systems Alle Rechte vorbehalten, CONMED Corporation, TSK Laboratory Europe B.V., ZAMAR CARE, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Siemens, General Electric Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, SRL Diagnostics among others.
Biopsy is a medical test conducted to evaluate and eliminate the body's cancer tissue. Biopsy is often used to obtain tissue sample to diagnose the disease when a patient is presumed of having cancer. There are different kinds of biopsy used in cancer diagnosis, including skin biopsy, fine needle aspiration, vacuum biopsy, shave biopsy, incision and excision biopsy, and needle biopsy. In needles, mechanical biopsy devices and biopsy guides are involved, along with technological advances in significant computed tomography (CT) and ultrasonography (US) imaging techniques.
Segmentation: Global Biopsy Devices Market
Global biopsy devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biopsy devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
