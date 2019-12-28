A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Ceramic Braces Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Ceramic Braces market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Ceramic Braces competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are 3M Company (United States), Dentsply Sirona (United States), Straumann Group (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc. (United States), Align Technology, Inc. (United States), Danaher Corporation (Ormco) (United States), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (United States), American Orthodontics (United States), DynaFlex (United States) and Bernhard Foerster GmbH (Germany).

Ceramic braces are devices which are used to align and straighten the teeth by improving dental health with the help of professional dentists. Ceramic braces are clear and tooth-colored braces that blend into the teeth. In addition this, they offer a less conspicuous and pleasing look which improves patient compliance. Factors like as a decrease in the prevalence of jaw-related disorders, malocclusion & growth in cosmetic dentistry, and rising awareness about advanced treatments are driving the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing tooth problem among target population requiring ceramic braces

Growing awareness among malocclusion in the community

Availability of orthodontic treatment and an increasing number of dentists

Market Trend

Increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology.

Emergence of new styles in OTC ceramic braces on e-commerce platforms

Restraints

Unfavorable reimbursement policies and limited insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments

High cost of orthodontic treatments and types of equipment.

Opportunities

Technological advancements like CAD/CAM technology in ceramic braces market are providing new opportunities in orthodontics and enabling players to produce braces that are superior to the conventional ones and Increasing disposable income and improving healthcare Infrastructure

by Type (Advanced Ceramic Braces, Ordinary Ceramic Braces), Application (Hospitals, Dental clinics), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), End User (Adults, Teenagers)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

