M2M (Machine-to-Machine) refers to the flow of data between physical objects, without the need for human interaction. M2M connections for the automotive and transportation sector held the largest market share in 2017.

In 2018, the global M2M Connections and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the M2M Connections and Services market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ATandT

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Intel

Gemalto

Vodafone

Murata Manufacturing

U-blox Holding

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired

Wireless

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Transportation And Telematics

Financial Services And Retail

Healthcare

Utilities

Industrial

Security And Safety

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of M2M Connections and Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M Connections and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of M2M Connections and Services market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

M2M Connections and Services Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of M2M Connections and Services

1.1 M2M Connections and Services Market Overview

1.1.1 M2M Connections and Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central and South America

1.2.6 Middle East and Africa

1.3 M2M Connections and Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Wired

1.3.2 Wireless

1.4 M2M Connections and Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Transportation And Telematics

1.4.2 Financial Services And Retail

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Utilities

1.4.5 Industrial

1.4.6 Security And Safety

1.4.7 Others

2 Global M2M Connections and Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2018 and 2019)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ATandT

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Cisco Systems

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Huawei Technologies

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 NXP Semiconductors

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Texas Instruments

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Intel

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Gemalto

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Vodafone

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Murata Manufacturing

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 U-blox Holding

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 M2M Connections and Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of M2M Connections and Services in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of M2M Connections and Services

5 North America M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

6 Europe M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

7 China M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

9 Central and South America M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central and South America M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central and South America M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

10 Middle East and Africa M2M Connections and Services Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Middle East and Africa M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Middle East and Africa M2M Connections and Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018 and 2019)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

11.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Value) by Regions (2019-2025)

11.1.1 North America M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Europe M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.3 China M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.4 Rest of Asia Pacific M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.5 Central and South America M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.1.6 Middle East and Africa M2M Connections and Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

11.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size (Value) by Type (2019-2025)

11.3 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2019-2025)

12 M2M Connections and Services Market Dynamics

12.1 M2M Connections and Services Market Opportunities

12.2 M2M Connections and Services Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 M2M Connections and Services Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 M2M Connections and Services Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

