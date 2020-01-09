Top Players in Bunker Fuel Market are Sinopec, Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., Bomin Bunkering, BP Plc, Bunker Holding Group, Chemoil Energy Limited, Exxon Marine Ltd., Gazprom Neft, Transocean Oil, Total Marine Fuels, Lukoil, and Petro China Company Ltd

The Global Bunker Fuel Market is likely to grow considerably in the coming years due to improved fuel quality, with a view to reducing environmental pollution and sea contamination. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Bunker FuelMarket Size, Share And Global Trend By Fuel Grade (IFO 380, IFO 180, MGO/MDO), By Seller Type(Major Oil Company, Large Independent Distributors, Small Independent Distributors), By End User(Container Fleet, Tanker Fleet, Bulk And General Cargo Fleet), And Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market is likely to gain traction in the coming years, due to the soaring demand for bunker fuels from all parts of the world.

Increasing trade activities across the world have led to the need for simplified measures and medium for transportation. Business trades carried through seawater transportation are gaining huge popularity due to their exceptional benefits. Fuel bunkers play a huge role in trade activities through ships and other carriers. Furthermore, advancements in fuel bunkers such as the reduction of harmful gases in the content of fuel have led to a huge demand for the product. The report identifies key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market, along with factors that have restrained the growth of the market in recent years.

Key Market Driver Thriving international shipping transport

Key Market Restraint Risk to environment and Sulphur 2020 regulation by IMO

Top Players Overview:

Transocean

LUKOIL

Gazprom Neft

SINOPEC

Castrol

Chemoil Corporation

Total Marine Technology

Petro-Chem Development Co., Inc.

Exxon Marine Ltd.

Bunker Holding A/S

AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM S.A.

Bomin Bunkering

Segmentation

1. By Fuel Grade

IFO 380

IFO 180

MGO/MDO

Other IFO

2. By Seller Type

Major Oil Company

Large Independent Distributors

Small Independent Distributors

3. By End-User

Container Fleet

Tanker Fleet

Bulk and General Cargo Fleet

Others

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

IMO-Compliance on Bunker Fuel Will Create Greater Adoption

In response to the impact of fuel residues and pollution on seawater, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has announced that it plans to upgrade the allowable sulphur content in bunker fuel. The IMO states that the permissible sulphur content in bunker fuel will be brought down to 0.5% from the previous margin of 3.5%. This will come around as a welcoming step and many companies will look to capitalize on the latest regulatory update. The drop in sulphur content will allow and environment-friendly mode of sea-water commute, a major percentage of which includes trade activities.

The advent of low-sulphur and highly efficient fuel will lead to a rising uptake among users across the world. Furthermore, price drops can be expected in bunker fuel due to the awareness through government initiatives and programs, aimed at preserving aquatic life and reducing pollution. The report has provided an in-depth analysis of how such regulatory compliances will impact the businesses of prevailing companies. Furthermore, the report also stresses on business strategies adopted by these companies and gauges the impact of these companies on the global bunker fuel market.

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, China’s Sinopec has successfully delivered the first batch of low sulphur marine fuel to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s Sulphur 2020 cap. A totalled 6800 tonnes of marine fuel is produced and delivered in January.

In February 2019, Shipping conglomerate Maersk and PBF logistic are pleased to announce an agreement for production and storage of 0.5% sulphur fuel on the US east coast. The agreement permits Maersk Oil Trading to supply IMO 2020 compliant 0.5% marine fuel to its customer.

In January 2019, A data released by Maritime Port Authority of Singapore has named Ocean Bunkering Services as leading marine fuel supplier for the year 2018.

SandP Global Platt’s ‘Marine Fuel 0.5%’ Will Enable Growth

The global bunker fuel market will derive growth from new product launches. In the wake of IMO’s regulatory compliance update, several companies have come up with their patented bunker fuels, with the inclusion of various chemical compounds in combination with low sulphur content. Besides applications of bunker fuels in shipment carriage and transport, they are being used in offshore drilling purposes to enhance hydrocarbon uses. Encouraged by the high demand, SandP Global Platt introduced the ‘Marine Fuel 0.5%’. The product was manufactured in compliance with IMO’s usage compliance. Fortune Business Insights states that this product will gain huge popularity and an increase in adoption will have a positive impact on the global bunker fuel market.

