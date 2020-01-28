New York, January 28, 2020: Lignin market volume is expected to surpass 18 million tons during the forecasted period. The global lignin market anticipated to reach USD 6.0 billion in the forecast period. Kraft lignin market volume is anticipated to surpass125 kilo tons by 2021, with market size exceeding USD 5 billion. North America dominates the global lignin market owing to increasing demand for concrete and cement. Europe is second largest market for lignin owing to rise in demand for lignin in end-use industry.

Increasing demand for carbon fibers in construction industries is a driving factor for global lignin market. Also rising use of carbon fiber materials in automotive industries is triggering the market growth. As lignin being second largest source of carbon, the global market will be at peak in forecasted period. The lignin market is expected to show healthy growth as its major application includes in manufacturing macromolecules. Its proven benefits for use in production of insecticides and pesticides is one of the driving factors.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of lignin market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Lignin is an organic substance which is apolymer of phenyl propylene. It is a complex polymer. It is extracted from plant tissues which binds the cells, fibers and vessels together. Lignin has major applications such as concrete additives, binders, bitumen and adhesives, as it acts as an excellent binding agent. Lignin has various other end uses which include animal feeds, phenols and vanillin. It acts fundamental integral in concrete additives. Owing to its natural oxidant property lignin is used in cosmetics. Lignin by-products are widely used in personal care products which include skin decorative products.

The global lignin market is segmented based on its product which include ligno-sulphonates, kraft lignin, orgonosolv lignin and high purity lignin. It is also segmented based on its applications such as macromolecules and aromatics. The market segments in terms of geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific andRest of the World(ROW).

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Borregaard LignoTech, Mead-Westvaco, Tembec, Domtar Corporation, Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., Northway Lignin Chemical, Green Value SA, Aditya Birla Group, Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Company, The Dallas Group of America Inc., Liquid Lignin Company LLC, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Metsa Group, Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd and Fibria and Lenzing A.G. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Lignin Market has been Segmented as below:

The Lignin Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Type, Application Type and Geographical Analysis.By Product Type this market is segmented on the basis of Ligno-sulphonates, Kraft lignin, Orgonosolv lignin and High purity lignin.

By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of Macromolecules and Aromatics. By Geographical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).

