An automotive smart key is also known as an intelligent key, is a computerized key that locks and unlocks a vehicle by pressing the button. The key uses microchip and sensors that help to unlock the door and start the vehicle without the use of a key. It also operates various other operation of vehicles such as control of window, mirrors, moon roof, seat adjustment and radio preset.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Denso Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), TRW Automotive (United States), Valeo (France), HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Silca S.p.A. (Italy), Hyundai Mobis (India), ZF (Germany), Omron (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), ALPHA Corporation (United States), Visteon Corporation (United States) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan).

Market Drivers

Gaining Popularity across End Users and Technologies

Market Trend

Technology Advancement and Innovation in Automotive Smart Key

Restraints

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

High Initial Cost Associated With Automotive Smart Key

Opportunities

Potential Growth in Emerging Countries

Rise in Disposable Income

Challenges

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Major Market Developments:

In April 2019, Hyundai demonstrates digital car key secured by trustonic application protection. The new Digital Key utilized up to four authorized users, facilitating seamless vehicle sharing. Users' can access, the vehicle automatically adjusts settings for side mirrors, radio presets, sound settings, and seat positioning. Hyundai is using Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) to secure the Digital Key. Digital Key. TAP ensures that Digital Key transfer requests are securely displayed to and approved by a real, authenticated user on a trusted device.

Segmentation Covered: by Application (Single Function Based Automotive Smart Keys, Multi-Function Based Automotive Smart Keys), Installation (OEM, Aftermarket), Technology (Transmitter Technology (Remote Keyless Entry), Capacitive Sensor Technology (Passive Keyless Entry), Infra-red Sensor Technology, Other Technologies)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]





**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

- Detailed overview of Automotive Smart Key market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of Automotive Smart Key market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Automotive Smart Key market performance

- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Driverss

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent & Trademark Analysis

…………

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automotive Smart Key market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Automotive Smart Key market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Automotive Smart Key market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

