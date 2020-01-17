The report “Global Commercial Aircraft Wet Lease ACMI Market, By Body Type (Narrow (AirBus and Boeing), and Wide (Airbus and Boeing)) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI market is projected to grow from US$ 7353.1 million in 2019 to 10941.9 million by 2029. Global commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI market is driven by low cost and faster leasing of capital investment. In addition, rising aviation industry across the globe especially in the emerging economies is anticipated to create demand for commercial aircraft and propel growth of the global commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI market. Moreover, investments into leasing structures for aircraft operated by airlines is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the new market participants in the global commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI market. Shift of global operations to emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa is a key trend witnessed in the global commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI market.

Key Highlights:

On 2019, three Airbus A321 aircraft of Titan Airways Ltd. has recently undergone a full cabin refurbishment and contains brand new Acro seats in a choice of split, as well as economy, cabin configurations

On 2018, Avion Express has extended its fleet to 18 aircraft. It has signed leasing agreements for three additional Airbus A320 aircraft

On 2019, SmartLynx has become the first aviation company in the Baltic States to have successfully integrated OASES (Commsoft) and eTechLog8 (Conduce) systems to work as one automised entity. The project allows the company to grow airplane control and passenger safety.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI market accounted for US$ 7353.1 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of body type and region.

By body type, wide body (WB) of aircrafts is basically large transportation aircraft along with internal cabin width sufficient for passenger seating. Increasing number of leasing companies in the wide body-aircraft market has made market more complex for airframe and engine OEMs

By region, Europe accounts for large scale commercial aircraft wet leasing market share. This is attributed mainly due to its business strategies to replace airlines own operations at a lower cost. France, Switzerland, Germany and the UK produce 76% of the total GVA of the industry and are the main players in the sector. In addition, active growth in construction of new airports and planes has led to grow market in Europe significantly.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI Market", By Body Type (Narrow (AirBus and Boeing), and Wide (Airbus and Boeing)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global commercial aircraft wet lease ACMI market includes Boeing Co., SMBC Aviation Capital, Ltd., Air Lease Corporation, AerCap Holding NV, BBAM LLC, BOC Aviation Ltd., Nordic Aviation Capital, Aviation Capital Group LLC, Avolon Holding Ltd., Titan Airways, AVION EXPRESS, SMART LYNX, OLYMPUS, JUST US, GOWAIR, WAMOS, HIFLY, PLUS ULTRA, GETJET, and EUROATLANTIC

