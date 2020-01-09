Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Night Vision System market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), Bosch (Germany), Delphi Technologies ( Ireland), Visteon Corporation (United States), Valeo (France), Wuhan Guide Infrared Co., Ltd. (China), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan) and OMRON Corporation (Japan)





Global Automotive Night Vision System Market Overview:

An automotive night vision system is an advanced safety vision that uses an infrared sensor which is a thermographic camera to increase a driver's perception in darkness or poor weather beyond the reach of the vehicle's headlights. The automotive night vision system market has high growth prospects owing to the rising demand from various governments for advanced vehicle safety system and improving economical condition, demand for luxury vehicles are increased in developed and developing countries.



Market Drivers

Growing Public Awareness towards Road Safety Globally

Increasing Sale of Luxury Cars in Emerging Countries



Market Trend

Increasing Technology Advancement in the Automotive Industry such as ADAS



Restraints

High Price of the System



Opportunities

Increasing Demand From Developing Countries Due to Growing Number of Accident

Demand for Advanced Safety System from Emerging Counties



Challenges

High Cost and Complexity of Equipment



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



In-depth analysis of Global Automotive Night Vision System market segments by Types: Active Automotive NVS, Passive Automotive NVS



In-depth analysis of Global Automotive Night Vision System market segments by Applications: Night Vision Camera, Controlling Unit, Display Unit, Sensor, Other Components



Regional Analysis for Global Automotive Night Vision System Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2013-2017

Base year - 2018

Forecast period** - 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



