This report studiesThe X-ray Inspection Machines market, , X-ray Inspection Machines as one of the most promising methods of non-destructive testing (NDT). The systems are also viewed as important screening tools for quality control and risk management, with their ability to detect contaminants, defects and inconsistencies in products. X-ray imaging offers superior precision, repeatability and high-speed capabilities.



In the coming years there is an increasing demand for x-ray inspection machines in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced x-ray inspection machines. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of x-ray inspection machines will drive growth in China markets.



Globally, the x-ray inspection machines industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of x-ray inspection machines is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like YXLON International, Nikon Metrology, Nordson, GE Measurement and Control, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their x-ray inspection machines and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.99% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global x-ray inspection machines industry because of their market share and technology status of x-ray inspection machines.



The X-ray Inspection Machines market was valued at 620 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 820 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for X-ray Inspection Machines.

YXLON International

Nikon Metrology

Nordson

GE Measurement and Control

Anritsu Industrial Solutions

North Star Imaging

Ishida

Mettler-Toledo International

VJ Technologies

Bosello High Technology

Sesotec GmbH

Aolong Group

Loma

DanDong Huari

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dylog

Meyer

Minebea Intec

Mesnac

Digital Radiography (DR)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Others

General industry

Automotive industry

Packaging

Others

To study and analyze the global X-ray Inspection Machines market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the X-ray Inspection Machines market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global X-ray Inspection Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the X-ray Inspection Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of X-ray Inspection Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

