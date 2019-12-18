Top players in 3D Sensors Market are Infineon Technologies, Occipital, Inc., PMD Technologies AG, Microchip Technology, Ningbo Sunny Opotech, Samsung Group, Cognex Corporation, Intel Corporation, If electronic GMBH, Apple Inc., OmniVision Technologies, LMI Technology, and Texas Instruments

The global 3D sensors market to gain from Increasing adoption of digitalization. Recently Fortune Business Insights announced publishing of a report, titled “3D Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Ultrasound, Structured Light, Time of Flight, Stereo Vision), Type (Acoustic Sensor, CMOS 3D Image Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Image Sensor, Position Sensor), Applications (Consumer Electronics, Surveillance and Security, Entertainment, Automotive, Defense, Industrial Robotics, Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”

For More Information and Detailed Scope of this Report, Visit @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/3d-sensors-market-100104

As per the report, in 2017 North America held a major share in the global market. The region is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the high presence of key 3D sensor developers in nations such as Canada and the U.S., the region is experiencing rapid technological advancements. This is also expected to fuel the demand for 3D sensor technology and apps.

Additionally, in 2018 Apple Inc. launched iPhone XS and XR enabled with a smart 3D camera and Human-Machine Interaction sensor. Such product launches will subsequently propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, recent technological upgrades in the 3D technology are likely to boost the global 3D sensors market. Asia Pacific is expected to progress at a relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of smart technology enabled with 3D advancements such as phone, TV, and watch is expected to contribute towards the Asia Pacific 3D sensors market expansion.

“Key developers are expected to emphasize integrating the internet of things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with 3D apps and technology. This, in turn, is likely to fuel the demand for 3D sensors,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Some of the organizations operating in the global 3D sensors market are Infineon Technologies, Occipital, Inc., PMD Technologies AG, Microchip Technology, Ningbo Sunny Opotech, Samsung Group, Cognex Corporation, Intel Corporation, If electronic GMBH, Apple Inc., OmniVision Technologies, LMI Technology, and Texas Instruments.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/3d-sensors-market-100104

“Internet of Things (IoT) integration in 3D Sensor to Propel Growth”

Increasing adoption of the 3D sensors in security and surveillance activities and remarkable technological upgrades in the 3D sensor by developers are a few factors anticipated to drive the global market. Moreover, integration of the 3D sensor in home automation devices such as lights and appliances is also expected to propel the growth in the market.

According to a report published by the International Telecommunication Union, the investments in Artificial Intelligence are foreseen to increase to 13 Tn by 2030. Further AI integration with 3D sensor will change the whole scenario positively in the global market.

On the flip side, high costs associated with the 3D sensor and slow digitalization in several developing and undeveloped nations are some factors expected to hamper the growth in the global 3D sensors market.

“Key Players Partnered Together to Gain Strong Brand Presence”

The global 3D sensors market is a progressive market and is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. Key market players are adopting innovative strategies to gain a higher share in the market. Several firms have partnered together to strengthen their market position. For instance, Ningbo Sunny Opotech and PMD Technologies AG, partnered in 2018 to gain a diverse product portfolio and a strong brand presence. Together the organizations have captured a huge market share for 3D camera sensing solutions. This is also expected to propel the growth rate in the global market.

For Detailed Analysis, Ask for Customization @https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/3d-sensors-market-100104

Other Exclusive Reports:

Global Data Integration and Integrity Software Market to Expand at a CAGR of 12.5%, Oracle, IBM and Others Lead the Market Accounting for Lion’s Share

Advent of Artificial Intelligence in Talent Acquisition Process to Boost the Global Recruitment Software Market

Global Video on Demand Market to Exhibit 9% CAGR, Internet Penetration to Drive the Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit 3D Sensors Market Global Size & Share, Future Growth, Trends Evaluation, Demands, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2026