An implantable neurostimulator is a surgically placed device about the size of a stopwatch. It delivers mild electrical signals to the epidural space near your spine through one or more thin wires, called leads. A complete implantable neurostimulation system includes several components: Neurostimulator, Leads, Physician’s programmer, Patient’s programmer.



In the last several years, United States market of Implantable Neurostimulators developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 11%. In 2015, United States capacity of Implantable Neurostimulators is nearly 169 k units, the actual production is about 130 k units, and local sales are about 87 k units.



Minnesota region is the largest supplier of Implantable Neurostimulators, with a production market share nearly 39%. Massachusetts is the second largest supplier of Implantable Neurostimulators, enjoying production market share nearly 18%.



South Atlantic is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 23%. Following South Atlantic, Mid-Atlantic Region is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.



List of Major Implantable Neurostimulators market competition by top manufacturers

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

St. Jude Medical

Cyberonics

NeuroPace

Synapse Biomedical

NeuroSigma

EnteroMedics

ElectroCore Medical

Inspire Medical

NEUROS

SPR

IMTHERA

NEVRO

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Deep Brain Stimulators

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Vagal Nerve Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Gastric Stimulators

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Pain

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Implantable Neurostimulators market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Implantable Neurostimulators market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Implantable Neurostimulators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Implantable Neurostimulators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Implantable Neurostimulators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

