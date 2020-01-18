Incandescent bulbs are slowly being replaced with LED and for good reason. The LED lasts longer and provides a brighter light. Many smaller, outside lighting systems use LEDs, and the market for these products is substantial.

Wuxi Chang Ou Photoelectric Technology from China is fast becoming a leader in the led lights manufacturing industry, offering quality products at a very reasonable cost. Various outside lighting systems are available including spot lights, flood lights and landscape lights.

The team has been in business now for over a decade and has a full team of engineers and designers working on new products on a regular basis. This means all products coming from the factory are of the highest caliber and promise a great profit margin for the customer.

Wuxi Chang Ou Photoelectric has its own separate workshops for component materials including brass and finishing. U.S. and Canadian customers will appreciate the company is certified with cETL and cUL, two major certifications that many in these markets look for as the mark stands for a quality product.

Wuxi Chang Ou Photoelectric has a reasonable MOQ along with excellent product samples for the asking. Shipping is fast and easy, with shipments going across the world.

Interested parties will have no problems with language. The team has a full staff of speakers of other languages and are fluent in those languages. Wuxi Chang Ou Photoelectric is also certified with many different standards certifications, which feature internal and external audits for product quality and safety.

More information, including a full product line, is at the website. Ask more at https://www.ledstory.com/contactus.html.

