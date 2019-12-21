An extensive analysis of the Honduras Power market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company's strategy in the light of Porter's Value Chain, Porter's Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Empresa Nacional de Energia Electrica.



Summary



This report elaborates Honduras's power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, key company profiles, and electricity tariffs are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential.



Scope



- Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

- Details on current electricity system (generation, transmission and distribution) and players in the value chain.

- Historic information (2006-2018) and forecast (2019-2030) for installed power capacity for the country.

- Detailed information about the installed power capacity, segmented by thermal (coal, oil and gas), nuclear and renewable (hydro, solar PV, wind, geothermal, and biopower)

- Key policies, regulations and incentive schemes supporting the development of renewable energy for the country.

- Information on future strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

- Opportunities, threats and barriers to support the implementation of the renewable energy for the country.

- Information on the prevalent power tariffs for country based on availability of the latest information.

- Detailed analysis of top market participants and SWOT analysis.



Companies Mentioned in the Report



Empresa Nacional de Energia Electrica



Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Honduras, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Honduras, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Honduras, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Power Market, Honduras, Present Scenario

5.1.1 Power Market, Honduras, Installed Capacity, 2006-2018

5.1.2 Power Market, Honduras, Installed Capacity Mix, 2018

5.2 Power Market, Honduras, Future Outlook

5.2.1 Power Market, Honduras,



....Continued



