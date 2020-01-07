Paint & Coatings Market 2020 Global Industry Research report 2020 covers a detailed study of the Paint & Coatings Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2025.

Global "Paint and Coatings Market" 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Paint and Coatings industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Paint and Coatings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Paint and Coatings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Paint and Coatings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Paint and Coatings market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

The Global Paint and Coatings market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Paint and Coatings market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Paint and Coatings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Paint and Coatings Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across114 pagesand provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Paint and Coatings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BASF SE

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams Company

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating System

Valspar Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings

Jotun Group

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Paint and Coatings market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Paint and Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paint and Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Paint and Coatings market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High Solids/Radiation Cure

Powder Coating

Waterborne Coating

Solvent-Borne Technologies

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive and Aviation

Medical and Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Others

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Paint and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Paint and Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Paint and Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High Solids/Radiation Cure

1.2.2 Powder Coating

1.2.3 Waterborne Coating

1.2.4 Solvent-Borne Technologies

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Paint and Coatings Price by Type

1.4 North America Paint and Coatings by Type

1.5 Europe Paint and Coatings by Type

1.6 South America Paint and Coatings by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings by Type



2 Global Paint and Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Paint and Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Paint and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paint and Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Paint and Coatings Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



3 Paint and Coatings Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 BASF SE

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 BASF SE Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 PPG Industries

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 PPG Industries Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Sherwin-Williams Company

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Sherwin-Williams Company Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 AkzoNobel

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 AkzoNobel Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Axalta Coating System

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Axalta Coating System Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Valspar Corporation

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Valspar Corporation Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 RPM International Inc.

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 RPM International Inc. Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Nippon Paint Holdings

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Jotun Group

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Paint and Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Jotun Group Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview



4 Paint and Coatings Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Paint and Coatings Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Paint and Coatings Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa



5 Paint and Coatings Application

5.1 Paint and Coatings Segment by Application

5.1.1 Automotive and Aviation

5.1.2 Medical and Healthcare

5.1.3 Residential

5.1.4 Commercial

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Global Paint and Coatings Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Paint and Coatings Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Paint and Coatings by Application

5.4 Europe Paint and Coatings by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings by Application

5.6 South America Paint and Coatings by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings by Application



6 Global Paint and Coatings Market Forecast

6.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Paint and Coatings Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Paint and Coatings Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 High Solids/Radiation Cure Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Powder Coating Growth Forecast

6.4 Paint and Coatings Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Paint and Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Paint and Coatings Forecast in Automotive and Aviation

6.4.3 Global Paint and Coatings Forecast in Medical and Healthcare



………………………Continued

