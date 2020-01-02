Adipic Acid Market report provides a comprehensive landscape of the business, correct market estimates and forecast split by product, application, technology, region and end-use. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Adipic Acid Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Adipic acid is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble solid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is the most important of the commercially available aliphatic dicarboxylic acids from the industrial perspective. Commercial adipic acid is produced from cyclohexane, cyclohexene, or phenol. Nylon 66 is the largest application segment of adipic acid. The increasing demand of automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry and footwear industry is anticipated to drive the demand of adipic acid. It is also used in polyurethane, adipic esters, plasticizers, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.,

Adipic Acidmarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Kailuan Group.

And More……

market for Adipic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 6110 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Adipic Acid Market Segment by Type covers:

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation

Adipic Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Nylon 6

6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of theAdipic Acid MarketReport:

The Global 2015 adipic acid production reached about 3059391 MT in 2015 from about 2485166 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 5.53%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 32.99% production share in 2015., China, North America, EU and Asia (ex. China) are the main consumption bases, while China holds 28.83% consumption share, North America holds 23.92%, EU holds 23.45%, and Asia (ex. China) holds 14.34% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 90.54% of the Global consumption in total., The worldwide market for Adipic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 6110 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Adipic Acid in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,

