The global surgical navigation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures coupled with the growing demand for navigation systems across the globe. With the improvements in surgical techniques, minimally invasive procedures have been promising that require smaller incisions and typically produce less post-surgical pain, superior results, and faster recoveries.

Surgeons use several minimally invasive surgical navigation equipment during various surgeries such as laparoscopic surgery, open general surgeries, orthopedic surgery, and medical aesthetic surgery. The field of ENT surgery has transformations due to the advent of minimally invasive surgical systems, which has extended the area of ENT to include a larger group of patients and uses the minimally invasive navigation systems to locate damage and effected part during surgery.

Furthermore, the advancement of surgical procedures such as the integration of robotic systems and automation contributes to the surgical navigation systems market. Robotic-assisted procedures are one of the latest advancements in minimally invasive surgical technology. The system offers a precision tool to the surgeons that use small incision and enables comprehensive visualization of the operative field.

Robotic-assisted surgery is used in several specialties, including urology, gynecology, oncology, gastrointestinal and cardiothoracic. An extremely used clinical robotic surgical system comprises mechanical arms and a camera arm along with surgical instruments attached to them. These robotic systems require navigation systems during surgical procedures to locate infected or damaged tissues or part that further increases the demand of these type systems.

Growing lifestyle-oriented diseases

The global rise in the incidence of lifestyle-oriented diseases such as ENT related diseases, cancer, orthopedic diseases, and other diseases is driving the surgical navigation systems market across the globe. Change in the lifestyle and excessive consumption of alcohol, Tabaco, smoking, drugs, infected food and so forth directly or indirectly affects the health of an individual. An unhealthy lifestyle and the rising prevalence of fatal diseases are responsible for health hazards.

The surgical navigation systems play an important role in the treatment surgeries of these lifestyle-oriented diseases as used during surgeries. The growing prevalence of diseases may result in the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement and mitral valve repair devices. These devices are effective for the treatment of patients with heart failure and aortic valve disease. This leads to minimal incision and shorter recovery that encourages the demand for minimally invasive cardiac procedures.

Substantial Opportunity in Emerging Market

The global surgical navigation systems market has significant growth in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Various factors such as increasing incidences of chronic diseases, a growing number of surgeries and surge in healthcare facilities raising the demand for advanced navigation products. Rising medical tourism and growth in the aging population are estimated to support market growth in the Asia-Pacific market.

The growing potential in these emerging markets is attracting market players to serve their healthcare organizations. Specifically, the Asia-Pacific region is considered to be one of the emerging markets due to the significant growth of the healthcare system in countries such as India, China, and South Korea. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness immense growth and development in the healthcare sector due to significant investment by the government and adoption of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with the growing number of hospitals and high patient base in the region.

Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segmentation

By Technology

• Optical

• Electromagnetic

• Others

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Application

• ENT

• Neurosurgery

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Others

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

