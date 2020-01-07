Breath Analyzers Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Breath Analyzers Market 2020 report presents a detailed analysis of the industry by size, growth rate, key players, regions, product types and applications.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breath Analyzers.

2020 Analysis of the Market:

Breath analyzers are the devices which are used to identify the presence of various compounds in the breath sample of individuals. Breathe analyzer devices are mostly used to measure blood alcohol content (BAC) through an exhaled breath. Breath analyzers are considered as fundamental tool for the detection of drugs, alcohol, tuberculosis, asthma and other diseases. Globally large number of road accident cases are noticed owing to the over consumption of alcohol during driving, breath analyzers are recognized as major equipment in enforcing drink and drive laws. Breath analyzers play an important role in the conviction of DUI offenders. By technology, breath analyzer devices market is segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, and infrared absorption technology, fuel cell technology being the dominating segment globally. The development in fuel cell technology has been enhanced by number of factors such as accuracy, portability and reliability of the devices. Fuel cell technology followed by infrared absorption technology which is commonly used for desktop machines for evidential breath analyzers. Breath analyzers can be used by personals as well as by professionals to restrict the drunken individuals from entering in the company premises and other social places.

The increasing demand for breath analyzers has led to the manufacturers introducing several innovations in the product, which is expected to have a positive impact on this market’s growth in the coming years. The technology used in breath analyzers has been around for decades, whether it is infrared, semiconductor, or fuel cell sensors. The challenge to reduce the size and processing time of these devices to a minimum, without compromising on the accuracy of the sensor, was met by the evolution of integrated circuits and the miniaturization of electronics. Moreover, some of these breath analyzers can also be connected to a smartphone via microUSB or Bluetooth, allowing the users to track BAC and health conditions using an application on their smartphones. The reduction in size and introduction of nifty features in breath analyzers will lead to their augmented adoption over the next four years.

North America dominated with the largest revenue share in 2016. This dominance is attributed to highly developed economy, high adaption rates, and awareness about road traffic safety. The region is expected to continue dominating over the forecast period owing to widening application of these devices. The market size is expected to show a lucrative growth rate due to rise in short and easy product approval procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. Major markets in the region include India, China, Japan, Australia, and Malaysia. Usage of breath analyzers in these countries are still limited for law enforcement departments and surgery rooms of hospitals. Untapped markets of breathalyzers used privately and in restaurants/bars offer a huge opportunity for growth.

In 2019, the market size of Breath Analyzers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breath Analyzers.

In 2020 Global Market, The Following Companies Are Covered:-

Drägerwerk

Intoximeters

Lifeloc Technologies

MPD

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems

Advanced Safety Devices

Akers Bioscience

Alcolizer Technology

Alcopro

BACtrack

Guth Laboratories

PAS Systems

Quest Products

Toshiba Medical Systems

TruTouch Technologies

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

2020 Market Segment by Product Types:

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor

Infrared

Crystal

2020 Market Segment by Applications:

Alcohol

Drug Abuse

Tuberculosis

Asthma

Cancer

This report studies the global market size of the Breath Analyzers especially focuses on the key regions like the United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Breath Analyzers production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, types, and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Breath Analyzers Market Forecast (2019-2025):

Market Size Forecast: Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Applications/End Users, By Regions/Geography.

Key Data (Revenue): Breath Analyzers Market Size, Breath Analyzers Market Share, Growth Rate, Growth, Product Sales Price.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Breath Analyzers:

History Year: 2014 to 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2025

Breath Analyzers Market Influencing Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges

Breath Analyzers Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Breath Analyzers Market.

