A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 120 pages, titled as 'Global IoT in Elevators Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), KONE Corporation (Finland), Otis Elevator Company (United States) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Scope of the Study

Integration of IoT technology in elevators, which is beneficial for the technicians in fixing the issues. IoT helps to minimize the cost of damage and repair charges. IoT is bridging the gap between information technology and operational technology. Elevator manufacturers have loaded their lifts with cloud-connected IoT devices and applying machine learning to the readings. And the market is moving towards using data drawn from sensor-rich elevators.



The market study is being classified, by Application (Preventive Maintenance, Remote Monitoring, Advanced Reporting and Connectivity Management) and major geographies with country level break-up.



ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), KONE Corporation (Finland), Otis Elevator Company (United States), Schindler Group (Asia Pacific), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Johnson Elevators (Asia Pacific), Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Telefonica S.A. (Spain) and Electra Ltd. (Israel) are some of the key players profiled in the study.



In Sep 2018, KONE Chosen AT&T to Connect Smart Elevators and Escalators in North America, In Which They Enables Monitoring and Analysis of Real-Time Data from Elevators Research Analyst at HTF MI predicts that Asia Pacific Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global IoT in Elevators - market throughout the predicted period.



Segment Analysis

HTF MI has segmented the market of Global IoT in Elevators - market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of IoT in Elevators - has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Components, the sub-segment i.e. Hardware will boost the IoT in Elevators - market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

-Iot's Ability to Reduce the Overall Downtime in Elevators



Market Trend

-Interactive Touch Panels in Elevators



Opportunities

-Increasing Number of High-Rise Buildings Coupled With Growing Digitization and Technological Advancements



Challenges

-High cost of collecting real-time data



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In Jan 2019, An Elevator Firm Kone Joined Forces With IBM's Watson Iot to Provide Predictive Maintenance Services. They Uses the Watson Iot Platform and Predictive Maintenance Insights to Bring Intelligent Services and Also Handle Traffic More Efficiently

In July 2018, KONE Announced the Launch of a New Range Of Elevators, Which Will Provide the Customers in Australia and New Zealand with Benefits Such As Improved Equipment Performance Along With Reliability



Key Target Audience

Commercial, Industrial and Residential



