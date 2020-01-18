(PRLeap.com) Dual for Life, a new book by Kevin Duffy, has been released by RoseDog Books.



Bipolar disorder, alcoholism, and dual diagnoses are conditions Kevin Duffy has been living with for almost 25 years. His experiences are primarily good, sometimes bad, but all have been interesting. He has had moments where he felt he was fighting for his life or sanity. At last, he feels he has prevailed. He can think clearly and finally has a handle on his alcoholism.



Dual for Life is a true-life account of how these mental diseases twist together and ripped through one man's life. Drinking and drugs inflamed Duffy's bipolar mind and his bipolar mind inflamed his alcoholism. He has learned the only remedy comes from staying sober and taking medication. He does not worry much about the future, because if he remains honest with himself and others about his past and present internal battles, a peace of mind will be achieved.



About the Author

Kevin Duffy had a normal childhood. At 17, he was a senior in high school with straight A's and one of the best tennis players in northern Ohio. His alcoholism progressed quickly, and he was committed to a psychiatric facility where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and alcoholism. His grades, prospects, and self-esteem plummeted. Since this point, his life has been an uphill battle. He would be in and out of rehab facilities and psych wards many times to treat his alcoholism and bipolar disorder. They have been the biggest obstacles to achieving his full potential.



Dual for Life is a 118-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0248-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.

