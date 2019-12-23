Cemented Carbide industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Cemented carbide is a hard material used extensively as cutting tool material, as well as other industrial applications. It consists of fine particles of carbide cemented into a composite by a binder metal. Cemented carbides commonly use tungsten carbide, titanium carbide, or tantalum carbide as the aggregate.

Cemented Carbide market Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys

Cemented Carbide Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

By the product type, the Cemented Carbide market is primarily split into:

Tungsten Carbide (WC)

Titanium Carbide (TiC)

Tantalum Carbide (TaC)

By the end users/application, Cemented Carbide market report covers the following segments:

Machine Tools and Components

Cutting Tools

Dies and Punches

Others (Abrasive Products

etc.)

