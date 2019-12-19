Outdoor Apparel Market 2020 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024.

Report Titled: “Outdoor Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Outdoor Apparel market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Outdoor Apparel market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Outdoor Apparel market in the forecast period.

Global Outdoor Apparel market is estimated growth “USD 3.9 billion by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of over 5%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.52%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL:

Online

Offline

Global Outdoor Apparel market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Outdoor Apparel market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Outdoor Apparel industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Outdoor Apparel market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

Major Key Players of Global Outdoor Apparel Market:

adidas AG

ASICS Corp.

Columbia Sportswear Co.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Outdoor Research

Patagonia Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

and VF Corp.

About Outdoor Apparel Market:

Outdoor Apparel Market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of outdoor apparel in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as adoption of new business and retail strategies, such as pricing and wide assortments by retailers will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global outdoor apparel market report looks at factors such as market innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization, popularity of outdoor sports, and growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles. However, growing global proportion of geriatric population, limited demand from developing economies, and high cost of raw materials may hamper the growth of the outdoor apparel industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Outdoor Apparel Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Outdoor Apparel market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Outdoor Apparel market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Outdoor Apparel industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Outdoor Apparel market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Outdoor Apparel industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Outdoor Apparel market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Outdoor Apparel Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Awareness Among People About Fitness And Healthy Lifestyles



Trends: Rise In Number Of Private-Label Brands



Challenges: High Cost Of Raw Materials





Growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles



The sedentary lifestyle of people is exposing them to various health conditions, such as obesity, anxiety, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. The prevalence of chronic back pain ins increasing due to lack of physical activities among students and young adults. Hence, several people are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle. Also, awareness about healthy lifestyles has increased participation in outdoor activities, such as climbing and trekking. As a result, the demand for sports and fitness apparel and accessories is expanding will lead to the expansion of the global outdoor apparel market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Rise in number of private-label brands



The outdoor apparel market is witnessing a rise in several private-label brands, resulting in intense competition between the global and regional vendors. Private labels are popular in developed markets, such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK, which effectively limits the growth of major brands. However, the entry of private labels into the market enables consumers to purchase outdoor apparel at a lower price. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Outdoor Apparel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Outdoor Apparel market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global outdoor apparel market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor apparel manufacturers, that include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the outdoor apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Outdoor Apparel Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Outdoor Apparel Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Outdoor Apparel Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Outdoor Apparel Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Outdoor Apparel Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Outdoor Apparel Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Market segmentation analysis



•Value chain analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market outlook



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



•Market segmentation by distribution channel



•Comparison by distribution channel



•Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by distribution channel



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Growing tourism industry



•Adoption of omni-channel retailing



•Rise in number of private-label brands



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•adidas AG



•ASICS Corp.



•Columbia Sportswear Co.



•G-III Apparel Group Ltd.



•Hanesbrands Inc.



•Newell Brands Inc.



•Outdoor Research



•Patagonia Inc.



•Under Armour Inc.



•VF Corp.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE





