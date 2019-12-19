NEWS »»»
Outdoor Apparel Market 2020 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024.
Report Titled: “Outdoor Apparel Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”
Global Outdoor Apparel market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Outdoor Apparel market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Outdoor Apparel market in the forecast period.
Global Outdoor Apparel market is estimated growth “USD 3.9 billion by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of over 5%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.52%" by the end of 2024.
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL:
Get a Sample Copy of the Report -https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14966959
Global Outdoor Apparel market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Outdoor Apparel market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Outdoor Apparel industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Outdoor Apparel market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.
Major Key Players of Global Outdoor Apparel Market:
About Outdoor Apparel Market:
Outdoor Apparel Market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of outdoor apparel in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as adoption of new business and retail strategies, such as pricing and wide assortments by retailers will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global outdoor apparel market report looks at factors such as market innovation leading to portfolio extensions and product premiumization, popularity of outdoor sports, and growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles. However, growing global proportion of geriatric population, limited demand from developing economies, and high cost of raw materials may hamper the growth of the outdoor apparel industry over the forecast period.
The Primary Objectives of Outdoor Apparel Market Report Are:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report-https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14966959
Outdoor Apparel Market Dynamics:
Driver: Growing Awareness Among People About Fitness And Healthy Lifestyles
Trends: Rise In Number Of Private-Label Brands
Challenges: High Cost Of Raw Materials
Growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles
The sedentary lifestyle of people is exposing them to various health conditions, such as obesity, anxiety, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis. The prevalence of chronic back pain ins increasing due to lack of physical activities among students and young adults. Hence, several people are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle. Also, awareness about healthy lifestyles has increased participation in outdoor activities, such as climbing and trekking. As a result, the demand for sports and fitness apparel and accessories is expanding will lead to the expansion of the global outdoor apparel market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Rise in number of private-label brands
The outdoor apparel market is witnessing a rise in several private-label brands, resulting in intense competition between the global and regional vendors. Private labels are popular in developed markets, such as the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK, which effectively limits the growth of major brands. However, the entry of private labels into the market enables consumers to purchase outdoor apparel at a lower price. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Outdoor Apparel market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
Regional Segmentation:
The Outdoor Apparel market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.
Competitive Landscape:
With the presence of several major players, the global outdoor apparel market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor apparel manufacturers, that include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Outdoor Research, Patagonia Inc., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the outdoor apparel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Purchase this Report (Price 2500 USD for single user license) -https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14966959
Valuable Points from Outdoor Apparel Market Research Report 2020-2024:
Outdoor Apparel Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
•2.1 Preface
•2.2 Preface
•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
•Market ecosystem
•Market characteristics
•Market segmentation analysis
•Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
•Market definition
•Market sizing 2019
•Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
•Bargaining power of buyers
•Bargaining power of suppliers
•Threat of new entrants
•Threat of substitutes
•Threat of rivalry
•Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
•Market segmentation by distribution channel
•Comparison by distribution channel
•Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
•Geographic segmentation
•Geographic comparison
•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
•Key leading countries
•Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
•Market drivers
•Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
•Growing tourism industry
•Adoption of omni-channel retailing
•Rise in number of private-label brands
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
•Overview
•Landscape disruption
•Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
•Vendors covered
•Vendor classification
•Market positioning of vendors
•adidas AG
•ASICS Corp.
•Columbia Sportswear Co.
•G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
•Hanesbrands Inc.
•Newell Brands Inc.
•Outdoor Research
•Patagonia Inc.
•Under Armour Inc.
•VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
•Research methodology
•List of abbreviations
•Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
-Entrance Matting Market 2019: by Size, Growth Factors, Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Market Growth to 2025
-Lip Care Products Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2025
-Transparent Cache Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Share, Development History, Current Assessment, Business Strategy, Upcoming Trends of Industry
Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire
To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Outdoor Apparel Market Size, Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Explosive Future Growth Rate by 2024 - Industry Research.co