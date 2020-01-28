MR2DAYS Has Positioned Itself As The #1 Source For Quick Cash – Helping Homeowners Sell Their Home As Fast As 48 Hours
Tampa, FL - MR2DAYS is changing the selling experience of home owners in Florida; bringing in speed, empathy and transparency in its dealings. In the past years, Mr2days has helped homeowners facing foreclosure or those who just wanted to sell for one reason or the other get the most value for their properties. The popular real estate company has made the industry catch phrase “Sell your house fast. We buy houses cash in 48 hours” less of a cliché by helping house owners sell in less than 48 hours for immediate cash.
In the company’s recent board meeting, the CEO Alonso DelCastillo said, “Smart home sellers need to understand the difference between a “post and pray” real estate agent that only places your listing on MLS and goes to pray, and a cash buyer that can actually give you the best offer when you need CASH in real time. Sellers deserve a lot more.”
Getting instant cash on your property is only five steps away:
- Contact Mr2days via email or direct phone
- Tell them everything about your house
- Get an offer in minutes
- Accept and deliver your signed contract
- Close and get your cash
About Mr2days:
Mr2days is a real estate firm based in Tampa, FL. In the past few years, Mr2days has helped over 500 homeowners facing foreclosure get instant cash for their property. Mr2days operates by the guiding principles of empathy, transparency and integrity.
PS: To get instant cash for your home, visit mr2days.com or call: Toll Free 1(866)Mr2Days
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/g8e3rb5dWH8
Media Contact
Company Name: MR2DAYS
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: Toll Free: 1(866) Mr2Days
Address:4532 W. Kennedy Blvd. Ste 154
City: Tampa
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://Mr2Days.com