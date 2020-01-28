Tampa, FL - MR2DAYS is changing the selling experience of home owners in Florida; bringing in speed, empathy and transparency in its dealings. In the past years, Mr2days has helped homeowners facing foreclosure or those who just wanted to sell for one reason or the other get the most value for their properties. The popular real estate company has made the industry catch phrase “Sell your house fast. We buy houses cash in 48 hours” less of a cliché by helping house owners sell in less than 48 hours for immediate cash.

In the company’s recent board meeting, the CEO Alonso DelCastillo said, “Smart home sellers need to understand the difference between a “post and pray” real estate agent that only places your listing on MLS and goes to pray, and a cash buyer that can actually give you the best offer when you need CASH in real time. Sellers deserve a lot more.”

Getting instant cash on your property is only five steps away:

Contact Mr2days via email or direct phone Tell them everything about your house Get an offer in minutes Accept and deliver your signed contract Close and get your cash



About Mr2days:

Mr2days is a real estate firm based in Tampa, FL. In the past few years, Mr2days has helped over 500 homeowners facing foreclosure get instant cash for their property. Mr2days operates by the guiding principles of empathy, transparency and integrity.

PS: To get instant cash for your home, visit mr2days.com or call: Toll Free 1(866)Mr2Days



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/g8e3rb5dWH8

Media Contact

Company Name: MR2DAYS

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: Toll Free: 1(866) Mr2Days

Address:4532 W. Kennedy Blvd. Ste 154

City: Tampa

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: https://Mr2Days.com







