The global ketogenic diet market accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027.

The Ketogenic Diet Market report explores and analyses the essential factors of market depending on present industry situations, market needs, business strategies and the growth condition. This report isolates the Ketogenic Diet Market capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, growth rate etc. The report provides Point to Point information of the market on a Global scale supported by the previous and present size market forecast situation within the form of graphs, charts, figures and tables.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006281/

The global ketogenic diet market accounted to US$ 9,696.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 15,640.6 Mn by 2027.

Top Company Profiles

• Ample Foods

• Ancient Nutrition

• Danone S.A

• Keto And Company

• Know Brainer Foods

• Love Good Fats

• Nestle S.A

• Perfect Keto

• Pruvit Ventures, Inc

• Zenwise Health

On the basis of product type, the global ketogenic diet market has been segmented into supplements, beverages, snacks, dairy, and others. Under the product type segment, the snacks market led the global ketogenic diet market. Moreover, the beverage segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period due to the wide variety of keto diet beverages available in the market. There are some water enhancers available when one opts to follow a ketogenic diet. Stur is one of the most natural water enhancer available in the market that uses natural juices and stevia flavors to plain water. Apart from natural sweetener like stevia, it also uses a negligible amount of cane sugar. Other known water enhancers that could be best suited for a ketogenic diet are crystal light liquid, MiO liquid water enhancer, and Dasani Drops among others.

The global ketogenic diet market by distribution channel has been segmented into hypermarket and supermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others. The convenience stores distribution segment accounted for the largest share in the global ketogenic diet market. The ketogenic diet products are easily available in the convenience stores, and consumers in the developed and developing countries prefer buying from the convenience stores. Convenience stores are the stores that are located in a limited area and is small in size as compared to hypermarkets and supermarkets. Moreover, there are a large number of convenience stores in developed countries such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, and China among others which further propel the sale of ketogenic diet products through the convenience stores.

New Product launches will create growth opportunities for the ketogenic diet market:

The food and beverages industry is more inclined towards launching new products that would target the ketogenic dieters. The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of the ketogenic diet has been a significant factor for the global growth and expansion of the ketogenic diet. The key market players are more inclined to the product launches of the ketogenic diet due to its increasing popularity among the consumers. Many celebrities and social media have taken a swoop over the use of the ketogenic diet and led to its popularity. The major key players are also influenced by the launches of the ketogenic diet that took a drastic rise in the global market in the past few years. According to Google search, the ketogenic diet was one of the most searched diet plans in 2018. Some of the most famous products that have hit the market include medium-chain triglycerides oils, bone broth with keto-specific packaging and claims, almond butter and nutritional beverages.



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America

North America held the largest market share in the global ketogenic diet market. The rise of ketogenic diet market in North America is primarily attributed to the growing consumer awareness related to health issues such as weight gain and obesity. Consumers in the US and Canada are moving towards a healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Also, ketogenic diet product manufacturing companies in North America are continuously enhancing their product portfolio to meet the customers' demand. Some of the key players offering ketogenic diet products in North America are Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, and Danone SA, among others. These factors further propel the demand for Ketogenic Diet market in North America.

Purchase Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006281/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Ketogenic Diet Market Geographical Analysis 2019 by Top Manufacturers Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Danone S.A, Know Brainer Foods, Love Good Fats