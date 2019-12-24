Global Farm Equipment Market By Power Output (Farm Tractor, Autonomous Tractor), Farm Tractor Drive Type (Four-Wheel, Two-Wheel), Equipment Type (Balers, Combines, Sprayers), Function (Harvesting & Threshing, Sowing & Planting, Ploughing & Cultivating, Plant Protection & Fertilizing, Others), Rental Equipment Type (Combines, Tractors, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Farm Equipment Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 101.89 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 138.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Farm equipment is a categorical name given to the equipments and machinery that are used by farmers in various agricultural activities, such as harvesting, ploughing, seeding, and various other activities. These equipments are in mechanized form and thereby result in increased output from the farm land subsequently resulting in increased profit margins.

Global farm equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, AGCO Corporation; KUBOTA Corporation; CLAAS KGaA mbH; SDF S.p.A.; Deere and Company; Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.; J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.; Escorts Limited; Alamo Group Inc.; Bucher Industries; CNH Industrial N.V.; ISEKI and CO., LTD.; YANMAR CO., LTD.; Exel Industries; ZETOR TRACTORS a.s.; Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited and International Tractors Limited.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of mechanized methods of agriculture and capital-intensive agriculture techniques due to the increased efficiency and effectiveness associated with the usage of the equipments; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lower adoption rates from farmers of developing regions for the usage of high cost farm equipment; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Farm Equipment Market

By Power Output: Farm Tractor( Less than 30 Horsepower, 31-70 Horsepower, 71-130 Horsepower, 131-250 Horsepower, Greater than 250 Horsepower), Autonomous Tractor( Less than 30 Horsepower, 31-100 Horsepower, Greater than 100 Horsepower

By Farm Tractor Drive Type: Four-Wheel, Two-Wheel

By Equipment Type: Balers; Combines, Non-Cereal Crops, Cereal Crops, Sprayers

By Function: Harvesting and Threshing, Sowing and Planting, Ploughing and Cultivating, Plant Protection and Fertilizing, Others

