In 2018, the global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market was valued at 250 Million US$ and it is projected to reach 570 Million US$ by 2025, also at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.

Leica Geosystems, Trimble, Teledyne Optech, Riegl, Topcon, Velodyne LiDAR, 3D Laser Mapping, IGI, Sure Star and Others...

Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR), also written lidar, LiDAR or LADAR, is a remote sensing technology that measures distance by illuminating a target with a laser and analyzing the reflected light. LIDAR is popularly used as a technology to make high-resolution maps, with applications in civil engineering, forestry & agriculture, transportation, urban mapping, etc.

The most of market share in production value is dominated by the top three giants Leica Geosystems, Trimble and Optech, which occupies closes to 65% totally in 2015.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Airborne LIDAR, Terrestrial LIDAR and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Civil Engineering, Forestry & Agriculture, Transportation, Urban Mapping and Other.

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

