The Building Energy Management Systems Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

The global building energy management systems market is driven by factors such as increase in the adoption of building energy management system software which will control the energy. In addition, with the benefits of low energy released in the air will boost the environment, thereby increasing to the adoption of these units. However, high cost of infrastructure setup is likely to hider the growth of the market.

The global building energy management systems market is segmented into several factors such as, end user, application and geography. On the basis of application, the market can be fragmented into software and hardware. On the basis of application, it is segmented into commercial, residential and others. On the basis of geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. US has the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by the European market.

This report studies the global Building Energy Management Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Building Energy Management Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are hardware-software systems installed in buildings that monitor and control the energy needs of a building to ensure efficient and economical energy utilization.

These systems monitor a buildings energy consumption by electrical and mechanical equipment such as heaters, ventilators, air conditioners, and lighting to increase energy efficiency, and reduce energy costs.

In 2017, the global Building Energy Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Honeywell

Elster Group

Johnson Controls

GridPoint

C3 Energy

General Electric

Cisco Systems

CA Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Government (Defense and Government Utility Buildings)

Residential

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Building Energy Management Systems in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building Energy Management Systems Manufacturers

Building Energy Management Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building Energy Management Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Building Energy Management Systems market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

