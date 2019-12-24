Global Refinish Paint Market By Resin (Polyurethane Resin, Epoxy Resin, Acrylic Resin, Others), By Technology (Solventborne Coating, Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Buses, LCV, Trucks) By Layer (Sealer, Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Refinish Paint Market accounted for USD 7.10 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Major Market Drivers:

• High demand for vehicle usage

Market Restraint:

• Flexibility in raw material prices

• Improved safety features on advanced vehicles



Ask for Detail TOC Here @http://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-refinish-paint-market



TOP Competitors of Market:

Some of the major players in refinish paint market Are:-

• Axalta Coating Systems,

• PPG Industries,

• BASF SE,

• Akzonobel NV,

• Sherwin-Williams,

• 3M,

• Kansai Paint,

• Nippon Paint,

• KCC,

• Donglai Coating,

• Novol,

• Noroo Paint and Coatings,

• Lubrizol,

• Kapci Coatings,

• Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coatings,

• Besa,

• Cresta Paint Industries,

• TOA Performance Coating,

• HMG Paints,

• Weg Group,

• Samhwa Paints Industrial,

• Alps Coatings,

• Rock Paint,

• James Briggs,

• Mipa



To Avail 10% Discount On This Report Mail Us on [email protected]



Competitive Landscape:

The global refinish paint market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.



Market Defination:-

Refinish paints are used in the automotive industry for the painting of the automobiles. The demand for refinishes paints is majorly driven by the increase in the automobile industry across the globe. The refinish paints are used in different type of vehicle type such as passenger car, buses, LCV and trucks, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.



Speak To our Experts @http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-refinish-paint-market



Key Questions Addressed:

What is the current state of the Global Refinish Paint Market and how will it develop over the next decade?

What are the key drivers of market growth, and the key challenges faced by the industry?

What are the major applications for Global Refinish Paint Market and what are their respective growth profiles?

What are the technology challenges associated with Global Refinish Paint?

Who are the important players in the Global Refinish Paint Market?

What is the size of the Global Refinish Paint Market opportunity?



About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.



Contact:



Vishal Dixit

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]

Investor: [email protected]

Visit Blog:http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

Follow us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Global Refinish Paint Market Anticipated to Grow With a Impressive CAGR and Big Players Dominating The Industry According To the Forecast of 2024